Ford Debuting ‘Never-Before-Seen Bronco’ at 2021 King of the Hammers

One of three custom Bronco race trucks running in the 2021 King of the Hammers

Photo: Ford

With initial reservations well into the six-figure range, it’s fair to say that the Ford Bronco is back in a big way. Ford’s tapping back into the Bronco’s competitive off-roading heritage, too, revealing a trio of custom Bronco ULTRA4 4400 unlimited class race trucks that will compete in the 2021 King of the Hammers.

This year’s King of the Hammers kicked off on Monday and runs through this coming Saturday, Feb. 6. Not only is the Bronco competing in this year’s grueling off-road event, but it represents the Ford brand which was named official truck and SUV of ULTRA4 last year. Ford is also the official vehicle of SCORE-International Off-Road Racing, which presides over the Baja 1000.

Behind the wheel of the Bronco ULTRA 4400 trucks are a trio of decorated drivers. Vaughn Gittin Jr., two-time King of the Hammers champion Loren Healy, and three-time KotH champ Jason Scherer will each pilot a custom-built Bronco during the event.

The trio running the 2021 King of the Hammers

Photo: Ford

Jason Scherer

Photo: Ford

Loren Healy

Photo: Ford

Vaughn Gittin Jr.

Photo: Ford

“This is a killer opportunity to bring a new flavor of Bronco to the Hammers and push the Bronco brand deeper into the competitive off-road scene, while also building the foundation for future Bronco off-road racing vehicles,” said Gittin Jr.

Will Ford Bronco Warthog debut at King of the Hammers?

On top of this, Ford’s standing as the official vehicle of the King of the Hammers also affords it a chance to show off its prized Bronco. There will be a dedicated Bronco brand display that will include the Bronco R Race Prototype and the 20202 Rebelle Rally class-winning Bronco Sport.

But most intriguingly, Ford is promising “one never-before-seen Bronco model debuts live Wednesday at King of the Hammers.” Could this be the official reveal of the much-discussed Bronco Warthog, the higher-power variant that’s been rumored since the Bronco’s debut last summer?

Were Ford to reveal the Bronco Warthog, Wednesday would prove a banner day for Ford Performance. Ford has confirmed that the all-new 2021 F-150 Raptor debuts Wednesday at 11 a.m. EST.

