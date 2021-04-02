No Comments

Ford Showing Off Bronco Aftermarket Parts in Moab

Nice party you have here, Jeep. Be a shame if someone … crashed it

Photo: Ford

In case you weren’t aware, you can do a whole bunch to shake up that sweet Ford Bronco you’re planning on getting this summer. Heck, you can rip that thing to bits like a Potato Head doll and remake it in an afternoon. And now Ford says you’ll have even more options to play with thanks to partnerships with three leading off-road aftermarket parts-makers.

Ford is teaming up with RTR Vehicles — founded by famed friend o’ Ford Vaughn Gittin Jr. — as well as ARB 4×4 Accessories and 4 Wheel Parts to offer a ton of parts and accessories for the upcoming Ford Bronco and recently launched Bronco Sport. When the Bronco launches this summer, Ford expects that there will be more than 200 approved aftermarket accessories available to help folks customize.

“We’ve brought more companies into the personalization process a lot earlier than in the past to take advantage of the unique design aspects of Bronco and Bronco Sport, all aimed at making customization more accessible to a wider range of off-road enthusiasts — from hobbyists to professional off-roaders,” said Jeff Seaman, Ford icons regional product line manager. “In the end, no two Bronco SUVs should ever need to be the same. They can be as diverse as our customers are.”

Ford Bronco crashes Jeep’s big party

RTR’s Bronco Badlands looks right at home in the desert

Photo: Ford

Oh yeah. Right at home

Photo: Ford

Just perfectly, perfectly at home

Photo: Ford

3D-printed grille with simulated light accents

Photo: Ford

Hard to miss with Project X FF 7.0 lights

Photo: Ford

Is that … a fridge I spy?

Photo: Ford

Ford is showing off the goods this week in grand and appropriately disruptive fashion. Four Bronco and Bronco Sport concepts are roaming around the Moab during this week’s Easter Safari, an event traditionally reserved for Jeeps. If you’re out and about in Utah, you can swing by to take a Bronco out for a spin and check out a quartet of custom builds.

Among the four customized vehicles that’ll be showing off in the desert is RTR Vehicles’ take on the Bronco Badlands four-door. RTR kitted its beast out with RTR Tech-6 wheels and 35-inch Nitto Ridge Grappler tires, a roof-mounted light bar, and a custom 3D-printed grille. As if that’s not all enough, it also gets rad custom graphics with a touch of topography and — and! — a 12-volt Type S Blizzard Box refrigerator/freezer.

Oh my word, get a load of that tent

Photo: Ford

The ARB version of the Bronco Badlands four-door also gets a refrigerator/freezer from zero as well as upgrades like heavy-duty rock sliders and a twin compressor. 4 Wheel Parts’ Bronco Black Diamond four-door doesn’t include a fridge-slash-icebox, but it does get a Smittybilt overhead tent and camping gear and 37-inch BFGoodrich mud-terrain tires hugging 17-inch Method alloy wheels. Kathryn Reinhardt, 4 Wheel Parts’ senior marketing manager, says that the company has 30 products and counting poised to work with the Bronco’s modular design.

Safe to say that if you’re angling to getcha a Ford Bronco or Ford Bronco Sport, you’re going to have a few aftermarket options to play around with.

