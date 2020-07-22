No Comments

Ford Bronco, Bronco Sport First Edition Sold Out

Want to reserve a 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition? You’re outta luck

Photo: Ford

Bad news if you balked on the 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition or Bronco Sport First Edition: They’re all gone. Both well-equipped, limited-edition trims have totally sold out — even after Ford doubled Bronco First Edition availability on Tuesday.

Interested in the New Bronco or Bronco Sport? Reserving one is quick and easy

Reservations for the Bronco and Bronco Sport opened last Monday night during their world premieres. For a $100 refundable deposit, interested parties could immediately put their name down for any trim including the loaded and limited First Edition.

Exceeding even the impressive standard set by the Mustang Mach-E First Edition, the 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition sold out in under 24 hours. The Bronco Sport First Edition wasn’t far behind — Ford’s product page updated its banner for the First Edition to read “Reservations Full” within days of its announcement. Talk about blink and you miss it.

Ford doubles Bronco First Edition availability

Even more impressive, Ford doubled the number of Bronco First Editions it planned to make and it’s still an almost immediate sell-out.

Bronco6G user SeventyOne on Tuesday posted a screenshot of an email sent out to any customer who reserved the Bronco First Edition. According to the email, Ford “made a one-time increase to the quantity available,” raising the number from 3,500 to 7,000 “due to overwhelming demand.”

Despite this increase, the email says that reservations remain full, and a Ford spokesperson later confirmed that fact to Road & Track. Most likely, demand was so white-hot out of the gate that — thanks to Ford’s website crashing under the weight of traffic — the Bronco First Edition oversold.

Ford offers up just 2,000 examples of the Ford Bronco Sport First Edition, and there are seemingly no plans to increase that amount.

The Bronco Sport First Edition starts at $38,500 — comfortably above the base MSRP of $26,660. The Bronco First Edition starts at $59,305 for the two-door and $63,500 for the four-door, more than $30,000 over the base price.

What’s in the First Edition?

A 2021 Ford Bronco Sport First Edition kicks up some mud

Photo: Ford

The 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition earns its high price point by including the Lux and Sasquatch packages. On top of everything you get with the Bronco Badlands, the First Edition gets gotta-have-it features like voice-activated touch-screen navigation, wireless charging, a high-clearance suspension, 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory Mud-Terrain tires, and 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels.

Fortunately, if that all sounds up your alley, you could just add both packages to the Badlands and call it a day. Apart from the collectability aspect, all you essentially miss out on with the Bronco First Edition are some exclusive graphics and badging, an exclusive interior color, a safari bar, and a Shadow Black modular hardtop.

The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Edition builds on the Badlands trim, adding several features offered as part of the as-yet-unpriced Badlands Package. Also included are the Class II Trailer Tow Package, a $395 option that includes Trailer Sway Control technology, and larger 29-inch off-road tires wrapped around 17-inch Ebony Black-painted aluminum wheels. First Edition-exclusive features include a unique grille with molded-in-black BRONCO lettering, Shadow Black decals, and a Navy Pier interior colorway.

Photos: Ford Bronco Sport First Edition

All 2,000 Ford Bronco Sport First Editions are spoken for

Photo: Ford

A Cyber Orange Bronco Sport First Edition in action

Photo: Ford

The Bronco Sport First Edition’s exclusive wheels and tires

Photo: Ford

Bronco Sport First Edition badge

Photo: Ford

Is it possible that you could still get a First Edition Bronco or Bronco Sport if someone cancels their reservation? Sure, but only if you have impeccable timing and a lot of luck on your side. Realistically? You have as good a chance of that happening as you did of getting a Ford GT. At least you didn’t have to fill out an application for the chance to buy one this time out.

The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport arrives later this year with order banks opening up by the end of summer. The 2021 Bronco hits the streets (and the trails) next spring.

Also Coming Soon: The all-new, all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E