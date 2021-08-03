No Comments

Bronco Built Wild Campaign Picks Up Award from MediaPost

The Built Wild launch campaign for the Ford Bronco brand earned a top award from MediaPost

Photo: Ford

The trio of Wieden+Kennedy, WPP, and Disney CreativeWorks won the Best Integrated Campaign prize in this year’s MediaPost Marketing Automotive Awards. MediaPost’s award honors the agencies’ work on the Built Wild launch campaign for the all-new Bronco and Bronco Sport.

Ford Bronco launch campaign leads to huge interest, sales

On July 13, 2020, a trio of tailored short films aired on ABC, ESPN, and National Geographic during the first commercial break of the 8 p.m. programming block. Each film starred a celebrity and prominently featured the all-new Ford Bronco and first-ever Bronco Sport in their natural elements. The campaign promoted the SUVs as Built Wild and extended to digital, social, and print platforms.

The primetime premiere of the Bronco was highly successful to say the least. Within hours, the Ford Bronco First Edition had completely sold out. In fact, Ford oversold its supply and was forced to double the number built just to accommodate all orders. Within a short number of days, Bronco reservations topped 190,000, leading to 125,000 conversions to sales.

WPP also put together an eight-episode podcast series diving into the history of the Bronco and its future. “Bring Back Bronco” is unique not just in that it covered the highs and lows with Ford’s blessing, but in that it also covered the lowest of lows: Bronco’s association with O.J. Simpson.

Wieden+Kennedy is also responsible for campaigns promoting vehicles like the all-new Maverick and F-150 Lightning. One notable ad for the Bronco Sport, “Raised by Goats,” sees a horse raised by goats ultimately turn into the rugged crossover.

Wieden+Kennedy, WPP, and Disney CreativeWorks’ efforts have helped make both the Bronco two- and four-door and the Bronco Sport a huge success. The latter has been one of the brand’s hottest selling vehicles since launch, helping Ford substantially increase its compact crossover market share in 2021.

