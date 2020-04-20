No Comments

Ford Still Planning Bronco Debut This Spring

Ford is still aiming to debut the all-new Bronco by the end of spring

Photo: Ford

The Ford Bronco is still on track to make its debut this spring despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a spokesman for the automaker says. Ford delayed the planned March 17 debut of its long-awaited and heavily anticipated Bronco amidst the implementation of social distancing and restrictions on large social gatherings.

According to Road & Track, Ford spokesman Jiyan Cadiz says that the company will have more information on impending product reveals “once we have safely brought our factories and facilities back online.” Ford has not yet provided an updated timetable for the restart of North American manufacturing.

With spring being the operative, R&T notes that Ford could hold as long as 5:44 p.m. on June 20 — the end of the season according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac — to debut its off-road SUV before the start of summer. However, the variables and uncertainties surrounding the virus make it seemingly prohibitive to set anything in stone until further notice.

Ford was to have debuted the Bronco’s smaller sibling, the Bronco Sport, earlier this month at the New York International Auto Show. That event has been postponed until late August, and suppliers have since been told that production on the smaller off-road SUV has been pushed back to September.

Ford CEO Jim Hackett said in a March interview that the company does not expect the shutdown in manufacturing will have a significant effect on production of the Bronco or other key products like the 2021 Mustang Mach-E or next-generation F-150.

Even if the debut of the Bronco is delayed into summer, we’re a full three years removed from the announcement of its triumphant comeback. So at this point, what’s a little while longer to wait?

