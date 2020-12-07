No Comments

Ford Bronco Deliveries Bucked Back to Summer 2021

A supplier issue delays Ford Bronco deliveries to summer 2021

Photo: Ford

Excited to see the 2021 Ford Bronco rollin’ out next spring? Better hold your horses a bit. Ford Motor Company says that a supplier issue will delay deliveries of the all-new Bronco to summer 2021.

“The all-new Bronco two-door and four-door customer deliveries will begin in the summer rather than the spring due to COVID-related challenges suppliers are experiencing,” Ford spokesperson Jiyan Cadiz said on Friday. “We are committed to building Broncos with the quality our customers expect.”

On Monday, The Detroit Free Press reported that the issue likely comes from the Bronco’s removable top. AutoForecast Solutions CEO Joe McCabe told Freep that Ford had even toyed with the idea of moving ahead with the spring launch for Broncos without the tops. A second source tells Freep that the delay likely comes from suppliers in China. Otherwise, production of the vehicle at the Michigan Assembly Plant appears to be on scheduled unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manual Sasquatch pushed back to 2022

The delay to summer 2021 also means that Ford is pushing back the opening of order banks. Ford had previously set a Jan. 31 deadline for customers to lock in their dealer, specs, and price before launch. That deadline is now extended to March 19.

Perhaps most crushing of all, this also means Ford will delay the launch of Broncos equipped with the seven-speed manual transmission and the badass Sasquatch Package. Ford had originally planned to only offer the Sasquatch Package for Broncos with the 10-speed automatic, but fan outcry led to a reversal of stance earlier this year.

Ford says that it got 165,000 refundable reservations for the all-new Bronco within weeks of its reveal, and it expects to convert more than 75 percent of those to final sales. The automaker recently launched the build and price tool for its Bronco as well as its Bronco Sport crossover.

The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport is arriving at dealerships on-schedule. Ford delivered the first 22 examples of the Bronco Sport in November.

