Yep, You Can Camp Out in Your Ford Bronco Four-Door

“Whatcha thinkin’ ’bout?” “Oh I dunno … Bronco stuff, I guess”

Photo: Ford

Ford probably doesn’t need any help selling more Ford Broncos at this point. After the reveal of the SUV this summer, the Bronco First Edition sold out inside of a day and reservations quickly topped six figures. Tons more people have used the build and price tool since it launched in October, suggesting more reservations are on the way. But, hey, why quit when you’re ahead? That’s why Ford is touting how great its Bronco four-door is for camping, pointing out the fact that it can comfortably sleep two.

“We spent a lot of time engaging in the outdoors with off-road enthusiasts and understood Bronco had to elevate the off-road camping experience with cleverness and comfort,” said Bill Mangan, Bronco chief interior designer. “So we made sure our four-door models could accommodate in-car camping and we followed it with best in class overall openness with the top removed so campers can enjoy spectacular nighttime views.”

Yes, that’s right. You can convert the off-road-friendly Bronco into a lodge for two, offering 21 square feet and accommodations for folks up to 6 feet, 6 inches tall with the second row folded flat. Perfect enough to sleep two Michael Jordans, both of whom are taking what you just thought or said personally.

Are you closer to a Manute Bol? The Bronco can sleep a camper standing 7 feet, 6 inches tall if you push the front seats forward and sleep diagonally.

Bronco four-door good for non-living cargo, too

A look at the Bronco four-door from the Blair Witch’s POV

Photo: Ford

If you’re the type who likes sleeping in a tent (and, ho boy, lucky for you, you can get a two-person roof-mounted Yakima tent with your Ford Bronco), the Bronco four-door is also plenty good for your camping gear. Ford notes out that four-door models offers a maximum 83 cubic feet of cargo volume with the soft top, trampling the storage capabilities of the Jeep Wrangler. Weird that Ford would just take a shot at the Wrangler like this unprompted.

Ford will no doubt continue to dole out reasons why its Bronco is better than the Wrangler over the next several months as it gears up for a spring 2021 launch. Maybe they’ll let us know how many chicken wings you can fit in it. One can only hope, anyway. Chicken wings are camping essentials, after all.

