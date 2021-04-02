No Comments

Ford Bronco, Mustang Mach 1 VIN 001 Raise Combined $1.5M

The Ford Bronco First Edition VIN 001 pulled in over $1 million in Scottsdale

Photo: Ford

The 2021 Ford Bronco and Ford Mustang Mach 1 VIN 001 bagged bookoo bonkers bananas bucks at last month’s Barrett-Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona. The duo combined to raise $1,575,000 for a pair of great causes.

On the opening night of the 2021 Barrett-Jackson Auction Scottsdale, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 VIN 001 went up on the block. Done up in Fighter Jet Gray and featuring the Handling Package, the first production Mach 1 commanded a $500,000 haul when the final hammer fell. All of that princely sum goes to longtime partner JDRF, adding to the $70 million Ford has raised for the organization over 35 years.

The following day, Ford broke out the big guns by auctioning off the rights to the 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition VIN 001. When the dust settled, the first production Bronco two-door built in the last 25 years earned a cool $1 million and some change. Those proceeds will go to the Bronco Wild Fund, which supports the National Forest Foundation and Outward Bound.

“Bidding was fierce for these vehicles, because it was a rare opportunity for the public to own a very special Ford and help charities that have a lasting impact on society,” said Dave Pericak, Ford icons global director. “We are very pleased that Ford Motor Company helped raise $1.575 million for these worthy causes.”

Ford and Barrett-Jackson have teamed up to support worthwhile causes for 15 years now, raising nearly $13.5 million.

Shelby Cobra, Ford GTs sell for major money

This year’s Barrett-Jackson Auction Scottsdale was also quite Ford-heavy all around with three of the highest-earning vehicles of the weekend coming from the Blue Oval’s lineage. The No. 1 vehicle of the weekend was a 1966 Shelby Cobra 427 Super Snake, which earned $5.5 million and more than doubled the gavel price of the 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 in the No. 2 spot. So once again, Ford beats Ferrari.

In the third and fourth holes were a 2018 Ford GT ’67 Heritage Edition and 2017 Ford GT, commanding respective totals of $1,210,000 and $990,000.

A total of 1,054 vehicles went up for auction in Scottsdale this year, selling for more than $95 million. The 2021 Barrett-Jackson Auction Scottsdale raised a total of $5.8 million for charity, including the $1.5 million pulled down by the Ford Bronco First Edition and Ford Mustang Mach 1 VIN 001.

