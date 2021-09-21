No Comments

Ford Confirms Bronco Raptor for 2022 with Teaser

Here’s your first look at the fearsome face of the 2023 Ford Bronco Raptor

Photo: Ford

Well, it was just a matter of time, wasn’t it? Ford, perhaps spurred by yet another leak pointing to the existence of a high-performance Bronco Raptor, decided to just let the bird out of the bag already. We now know with certainty that the Ford Bronco Raptor is real and coming next year.

On Tuesday, Ford showed off a sneak preview of the upcoming Ford Bronco Raptor with a short teaser. What do we get in 16 seconds? A close-up of the grille, which swaps out the all-caps Bronco lettering for all-caps Ford lettering — a hallmark of the Raptor. You can also see that the Ford Bronco Raptor indeed comes in Code Orange, which was one of the details about the SUV leaked earlier this month.

Other than that? A big cloud of dust and a look at the Raptor logo, promising that the highly anticipated Bronco variant is coming in 2022. Ford didn’t divulge when we can expect to get the lowdown on the Bronco Raptor other than saying “more details will be shared later.” And that’s all we know … for now.

Watch: Ford Bronco Raptor Arrives in 2022

Interestingly, Ford did also confirm that the Raptor isn’t the only new Bronco we’ll see in 2022. According to Ford’s press release, the Raptor is “one of the Bronco special edition vehicles that will be available in 2022.” The leak last week that all but confirmed the Bronco Raptor also mentioned an Everglades variant, which some speculate could get a snorkel. This could also mean that next year will see the launch of the expected Bronco hybrid.

Let the speculation begin (or continue)

Yep. It’s coming

Photo: Ford

As for what the Ford Bronco Raptor will pack, folks have tossed out guesses since the Bronco’s reveal last year. Since it’s a Raptor, you can bet that some of the staples of the F-150 will make the leap, including Fox Live Valve shocks and beefy BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires.

Under the hood, the rumor going back a year is that it’ll get the twin-turbo 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 from the Explorer ST, giving it around 400 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque.

We likely won’t have too long to wait until we feast our eyes on the Bronco Raptor in full. Then, it’ll just come down to reserving one fast enough that you can be sure to get yours within the first year or two. Best of luck with that, y’all!