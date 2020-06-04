No Comments

Will There Be a Ford Bronco Raptor? Maybe!

Imagine the iconic Raptor face on a Ford Bronco with 400 horsepower

Photo: Ford

The Ford Bronco, presumably just weeks away from finally making its debut, may be getting another new derivation. In addition to the Bronco Sport and the rumored Bronco-based pickup truck, the returning off-road SUV may also get a higher-powered Raptor version.

The rumor of a Ford Bronco Raptor comes courtesy of the YouTube channel RevMatchTV. In a video uploaded May 31, host Eric suggests that Ford would equip the Bronco Raptor with the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 found in the Explorer ST and Lincoln Aviator, giving it output of 400 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque.

Though practically nothing has been confirmed about the upcoming 2021 Ford Bronco apart from its name, it’s widely believed that it will launch with a 2.3-liter EcoBoost and twin-turbo 2.7-liter V6 as the engines of choice. Ford has confirmed that the Bronco will eventually get a hybrid, and further speculation suggests that the Bronco could receive a manual transmission option.

Ford Bronco likely getting at least two engine options

While the twin-turbo 2.7-liter V6 makes an impressive 325 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque, adding the Explorer ST’s 3.0-liter would prove to be a significant upgrade. Ford is planning to build on the Bronco name and make it a sub-brand all its own and seems to have similar plans for the Raptor name, so it’s not outside the realm of possibility that there’s a grain of truth here.

Of course, there’s one significant problem with the idea: the name. Think about it. The Ford Bronco Raptor. So, in essence, the Ford Horse Bird. Or the Ford Horse Dinosaur. Doesn’t make sense, does it? If you’re going to just start tampering with the laws of nature and creating weird hybrids, maybe you just want to call it the Ford Chimera?

You can check out RevMatchTV’s video on the Ford Bronco Raptor below.

