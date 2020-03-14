No Comments

Ford Bronco Reveal Postponed Due to COVID-19

The official Ford Bronco reveal is being pushed back because of coronavirus

Photo: Ford

Here we were, all set and ready to finally see the 2021 Ford Bronco — and then everything just goes crazy. With seasons and tournaments canceled and events postponed left and right to stem the spread of COVID-19, it comes as little surprise that the official reveal of the 2021 Ford Bronco is now postponed.

Ford Chief Communication Officer Mark Truby sent out an email Friday canceling a 2021 Ford Bronco press preview and “Bronco Brand Immersion” event set for next week. In a conference call the same day, Truby added: “We have postponed [the reveal], and it will be rescheduled as soon as possible.”

Ford also announced on Friday that much of its global workforce will begin working remotely on Monday in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.

2021 Ford Bronco would have debuted on St. Paddy’s

An early teaser of the Ford Bronco seems to have been right on the money

Photo: Ford

The Ford Bronco’s public unveiling was scheduled to take place sometime this month; Reuters suggests March 17 was the plan. Sticking to that schedule at this point would limit the reveal to a press release and little else. Not much fanfare for something we’ve been waiting more than three years to see. And thus, we wait a little longer.

Of course, if you want to see the Ford Bronco, several leaked photos are out in the wind, showing an SUV that’s quite incredible-looking. While it’s been a long, long time coming, it seems that the Bronco will be more than worth the wait at least in the looks department.

Also out there for your eyes to enjoy: leaked photos of the Bronco Sport in all its smaller glory. Ford was planning to debut the Bronco Sport, which we now can pretty confidently say won’t be called the Maverick, this April. With the New York Auto Show postponed until August, it seems quite possible or even likely that Ford will also push back the Bronco Sport’s debut.

And as much as it sucks to have the Ford Bronco reveal postponed, making us wait just that little bit longer, let’s put things into perspective: Canceling and postponing gatherings in the wake of a spreading virus is essential for public health and safety, particularly our immunocompromised friends and family. Wash your hands, be smart, and be safe.

