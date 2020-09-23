No Comments

Ford Gives Us the Manual Bronco Sasquatch We Deserve

You asked, Ford delivers, and now the Sasquatch gets a manual

Photo: Ford

From the jump, one of the questions folks have asked most about the 2021 Ford Bronco since its reveal is whether they can pair the Sasquatch package with the standard seven-speed manual. Up until Monday, the answer to that question was no. And now, with its thumb firmly on the pulse of what the people demand, Ford is reversing course.

“The Bronco community spoke and we heard them,” said Mark Grueber, Ford Bronco consumer marketing manager. “Our team moved quickly to add Sasquatch with a manual transmission — another example of our focus on giving customers the best possible off-road vehicles and accessories that we can.”

To drive home the idea of how much they got asked this question, Ford produced a short little video that includes real tweets from real peeps asking for a Bronco Sasquatch with the class-exclusive seven-speed manual. You even get a glimpse of a conspicuously hairy hand shifting the Bronco in to gear. WHO COULD THAT BE?

The hand aspect of the video alone raises a few questions. First, who taught Bigfoot how to drive stick? Is it an innate ability that comes with being a supernatural creature? Also, where is Bigfoot getting the scratch for a new Ford Bronco? Sponsorship deals? Was he part of Ford’s test group? Did he get a pre-production model to make his trips through the American backwoods easier?

Bronco Sasquatch package gets more ridiculous

Ain’t it just a thing of beauty?

Photo: Ford

Ford offers its Sasquatch package on every trim of the new Bronco, including making it standard on the Bronco Wildtrak (and the super-sold-out First Edition). The package makes the two- and four-door Bronco, already off-road-capable out of the gate, even sturdier.

The Sasquatch package includes 35-inch Goodyear mud-terrain tires, 17-inch black-painted beadlock-capable wheels, Bilstein shock absorbers, electronic-locking front and rear Dana axles, and a 4.7:1 final drive ratio.

As Ford Icons Global Director Dave Pericak notes, equipping the Bronco Sasquatch package with the manual and advanced 4×4 system also means a maximum crawl ratio of 94.75:1. In a word? Yikes. Wowzers also works.

Ford says that the Sasquatch package will be available for Bronco models with the seven-speed manual starting late next year. The first wave of Broncos will start hitting by next spring. Ford is also promising that the long-awaited Bronco build and price site will go live in October ahead of ordering kicking off in December.

And, yeah, don’t worry, Ford’s also already teasing a Bronco Raptor/Warthog, too.

