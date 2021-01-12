No Comments

New Ford Bronco Sport Commercial Stars Real Goats

These goats think the Ford Bronco Sport is baaaaaaaaaaad

Photo: Ford

In the first ad campaign for its all-new Bronco Sport, Ford takes some time out to tell you a little story. It’s the mythical tale of a colt raised by goats to become a bronco. Like, an actual young horse raised by actual goats to become a crossover. Does this mean the new Ford Bronco Sport commercial is a backdoor pilot for some weird takeoff on Transformers? One can only hope!

Watch: 2021 Ford Bronco Sport – Raised by Goats

Coming This Year: Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition goes 0-60 in 3.5 seconds

In “Raised by Goats,” a new commercial that fittingly began airing Saturday during the Rams game, the Ford Bronco Sport shares screen time with some real goats. Why goats? Apart from the logical answer, which is why not, using goats is a great way for Ford to introduce folks to the Bronco Sport’s G.O.A.T. Modes. The horse, of course, is a horse of course.

“We really wanted to walk the line on this one — the animals are adorable, but the focus is truly on Bronco Sport,” said Stuart Jennings, creative director of Wieden+Kennedy New York, the agency behind the new Ford Bronco Sport campaign. “The idea is this vehicle is built for the wild, it’s rugged and tough, and the ultimate takeaway is Bronco has G.O.A.T. Modes. We allude to that all the way through. It’s not just a knob on the vehicle — it’s a system that can take you nearly anywhere you want to go.”

Live goats make for challenging shoot

Hattie the goat may have enjoyed too much grass on set

Photo: Ford

To make this magic happen, Jennings says that there was no shortage of research done on goats. But no matter how many folks hit the books to study up on goat breeds, it sounds like they were a bit difficult to work with.

“Goats are highly intelligent, but they’re stubborn. Sometimes, they just don’t want to listen. If they want to eat grass, they’ll eat grass,” Jennings said. “We just had to wait sometimes and cheer them on to do their performance.”

Whodathunk that stubborn as a goat isn’t just an expression pulled from thin air. But you know what? If a goat wants to eat grass, let them eat grass. Do you, goats. Do you.

By the way, Ford names seven of the goats in this Bronco Sport commercial. You’ve got Barney, Maggie, Hattie, and Vinnie. But Ford also credits three goats as “Vinnie friend.” Did those goats not have agents? Where’s SAGG (Screen Actor’s Goat Guild) when you need them?

‘Go There’ debuts on Good Morning America

To further pull focus to the Bronco Sport’s G.O.A.T. Modes, a second commercial called “Go There” made its debut Monday on Good Morning America. There aren’t any cute animals in this ad, but you do get Bryan Cranston delivering some zippy lines and a couple of cool camera tricks complements of directors Stacy Wall and Lisa Gunning.

The third commercial in the campaign, set to debut sometime next month — maybe during The Big Game™? — is called “Find Your Wild.” This one focuses on, among other things, the safari-style roof, best-in-class cargo capacity, and the 100-plus factory-backed and aftermarket accessories available at launch. Could have used a goat, though.

Good thing these new Bronco Sport commercials are pretty high-quality. Be a real shame there was an annoying jingle or something and Ford accidentally got folks’ goat.

