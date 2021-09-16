No Comments

Ford Mustang Mach-E, Bronco Sport Earn 2021 APEAL Study Honors

The Ford Bronco Sport and Mustang Mach-E earned APEAL Study honors

Photo: Ford

The all-new 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E and Bronco Sport continued their winning ways in the J.D. Power 2021 APEAL Study. Both scored top marks with survey respondents, confirming that these two new Ford vehicles are among the hottest and most appealing around.

The annual U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution, and Layout Study ranks vehicles based on 37 categories of customer satisfaction. Factors measured in the APEAL Study include comfort, excitement, and interior and exterior styling.

It’s not too surprising that the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport and Mustang Mach-E both cleaned out the competition in the APEAL Study. The Mustang Mach-E beat the Nissan Rogue and Mazda CX-5 among Compact SUVs while the Bronco Sport bested the MINI Countryman and Chevy Trailblazer in the Small SUV category. J.D. Power says that both won by earning the highest scores in nearly all 37 attributes.

Ford increases APEAL Brand Index Ranking score

Photo: Ford

The Mustang Mach-E and Bronco Sport helped guide Ford to a five-point increase in the 2021 Overall APEAL Brand Index Ranking. Ford earned a score of 858 out of 1,000, good for fifth among mainstream brands and a spot high above the segment average of 845.

J.D. Power applauds Ford for meeting or exceeding segment average APEAL scores nearly across the board. Another big factor in Ford’s 2021 gain is the age of its lineup. Ford’s lineup age averages about 1.5 years per vehicle versus 3.1 years for other brands. That means Ford vehicles feel fresher, hipper, and groovier.

“Ford very much believes in listening to its customers,” said Chris Brewer, executive director, quality, Ford Motor Company. “These vehicles were created to delight and impress them every time they get behind the wheel. We’re honored by this award. It tells us we’re delivering on their wants and needs.”

The 2021 Ford Bronco and Mustang Mach-E have both solidified themselves as hits — not just with strong sales, but with a whole heaping helping of awards. The former has been named KBB.com’s Coolest Car Under $30K among other honors, and the latter was named the 2021 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year.