Ford Builds 50,000th Model A-E Ventilator

Ford employee Charles Buchanan with the 50,000th ventilator built at Rawsonville

Photo: Ford

Ford Motor Company built its 50,000th ventilator in August, fulfilling its previously announced commitment. But Ford is far from done. The automaker announced that it plans to produce 100 million masks through 2021 to help in the fight against COVID-19.

After revealing plans to donate 10 million masks to at-risk communities, Ford once again ups its objective. Currently, Ford makes 2.5 million medical-grade masks a week. That number will increase in mid-October with the addition of new machines.

The masks will go to at-risk communities across the United States. Black communities, Disabled American Veterans, schools, food banks, and healthcare organizations are among those with priority focus.

Ford began production on its Model A-E Ventilators in April.

Ford debuts new documentary ‘On the Line’

On Friday, Ford also debuted a new short documentary called On the Line. Directed by Peter Berg, the nine-minute doc focuses on the work of United Auto Workers members who risked their health and safety to give back in a time of crisis.

The documentary launches just ahead of Labor Day, and the Aspen Institute furthers the celebration of workers — the backbone of America — with its latest entry in the Aspen Ideas Now speaker series. Berg joins outgoing Ford CEO Jim Hackett and UAW President Rory Gamble for a conversation on the role of the American labor force.

“At a time when the virus was new and equipment was sparse, UAW members volunteered to go into the plants and make personal protective equipment that helped save lives,” said Gamble. “I could not be prouder of their commitment and dedication. Our UAW Ford members on Project Apollo and throughout the union have added a new chapter in our long history of serving our nation in dire times of need.”

