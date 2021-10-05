No Comments

Ford to Open $95M Parts Distribution Center in Ottawa

Ford of Canada will build a new parts distribution center near Ottawa, a report says

Photo: Ford

Developers and union representatives familiar with the situation are reporting that Ford of Canada will build a new parts distribution center near Ottawa. The 500,000-square-foot, $95 million center is set to begin operations in 2023.

As reported by Automotive News Canada, Unifor Local 584 confirmed that the parts distribution center will operate out of Casselman, Ontario, which is around 30 miles east of Ottawa. This center will work with a second depot in Paris, Ontario. No details about the Western Ontario center are known at present.

Rosefellow Developments Inc. ostensibly confirmed the plans for the former by releasing sketches of the Casselman depot. The developer says that the distribution center will be the focal point of an industrial hub covering 3 million square feet between Ottawa and Montreal.

In a statement, Rosefellow Developments Inc. said that innovations at the center “range from the installation of charging bays to facilitate the use of electric cars, to a white roof which will minimize energy consumption, a motion detector lighting system, and more.”

New Ontario depots will replace Bramalea Parts Distribution Center

Though Ford has not confirmed the projects and didn’t respond to Auto News Canada’s request for comment, the projects would fulfill previously announced plans to replace its Bramalea Parts Distribution Center near Toronto. Unifor Local 584 represents around 200 employees at that location.

Unifor Local 584 President Sandy Knight told Auto News Canada that the union will enter into conversations with Ford about job transfers for Bramalea employees. In a June letter to the Union, Ford said that it would “continue dialogue on this transition with Unifor leadership, including how we will support our employees.”

The Bramalea Parts Distribution Center will operate as usual until the regional distribution centers are operational.