Ford of Canada Sees Sales Increase in Q3 2020

Ford F-150 achieved record sales in Canada during Q3 2020

Photo: Ford

Ford Motor Company of Canada posted an 8.5 year-over-year sales increase for the third quarter of 2020. With 84,092 vehicles delivered, Ford shows that it is full steam ahead in recovering from the sales hit taken as result of COVID-19.

“While we are still in uncertain times, the automotive industry has rebounded from the early days of the pandemic, with consumers choosing vehicles from the freshened Ford lineup more than any other brand in the third quarter,” said Dean Stoneley, president and CEO, Ford of Canada.

Leading the charge for Ford of Canada, unsurprisingly, is Canada’s bestselling truck for 54 years and counting. The Ford F-Series posted a 14.9 percent increase in Q3 2020, achieving a new record for quarterly sales. The Ford F-150 and Super Duty also scored record quarters with respective sales increases of 10.5 percent and 31.2 percent year-over-year. Thanks to the F-Series, Q3 2020 Ford truck sales were up 10.6 percent from 2019 at a whopping 81,279 vehicles delivered.

Also helping that increase were record quarterly sales for Ford commercial vehicles. Ford CVs were up 17.4 percent year-over-year in Q3 2020, and the Transit saw its own record best quarter with a 2.3 percent increase.

Ford also enjoyed significant year-over-year gains from the Explorer (up 162.1 percent), Expedition (up 8.9 percent), Ranger (up 71.2 percent), and Transit Connect (up 20 percent).

Lincoln of Canada earns best Q3 sales since 1980

Lincoln Motor Company put forth its best third-quarter sales in 40 years with a 6.6 percent increase. Driving this result were the Aviator and Corsair. The former saw its best quarterly sales result since launch, and the latter saw its sales increase 4.6 percent from 2019.

Ford of Canada has much to look forward to in the fourth quarter as it hopes to finish the year strong.

“Looking ahead to the arrivals of the all-new Ford F-150; the all-new, all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E; and the all-new Ford Bronco Sport in dealer showrooms, there is a lot more for customers to get excited about,” said Stoneley.

Through nine months, Ford of Canada has sold 188,408 vehicles in Canada, down 18.6 percent year-over-year.

