Ford Continues Rebound in China with Massive Q1 2021

The Explorer helped Ford score its fourth straight quarter of growth in China

Photo: Ford

For the fourth quarter in a row, Ford Motor Company has posted year-over-year growth in China. Sales increased 73.3 percent in Q1 2021 with Ford selling 153,822 vehicles in China between its main brands and joint ventures. Each one of Ford’s business divisions saw growth from the first quarter of 2020, with Ford-brand vehicles up 44.7 percent overall and Lincoln Motor Company vehicles up 216 percent.

“Ford continues to deliver on its commitment to offer consumers in China the right mix of locally produced, world-class Ford and Lincoln vehicles,” said Anning Chen, president and CEO, Ford China. “We intend to fully build on these four consecutive quarters of sales growth to meet rising Chinese consumer demand with our Best of Ford, Best of China strategy.”

Ford sales in China totaled 76,600 vehicles in Q1 2021 between the National Distribution Services Division and Ford Lio-Ho divisions. Altogether, more than 34,000 Ford-badged SUVs sold in the first quarter of the year, lifted by the popular Explorer, Escape, and Edge. Ford’s SUV portfolio is up 103.4 percent from its sales through the first three months of 2020.

Lincoln continues incredible sales momentum in Q1

Sales of the Lincoln Corsair increased elevenfold from Q1 2020

Photo: Lincoln

Lincoln posted a huge first quarter with sales of more than 19,300 vehicles. SUVs account for 17,300 of that total, reflecting a 323.5 percent year-over-year quarterly increase. Leading the way for the luxury brand were the Corsair and 2021 China SUV of the Year award-winning Aviator, both of which are produced locally. Corsair sales totaled 11,500 in Q1 2021, which is 11 times more than its sales in 2020.

The new Lincoln Nautilus launched in the first quarter and has already posted sales of 1,700 units. Lincoln says it has received orders for more than 4,000 Nautilus crossovers so far.

JMC sales were also up in the first quarter at nearly 76,500, increasing 77.1 percent from Q1 2020. The Ford Transit made up a substantial chunk of that total at around 12,000 vans delivered, up 73.8 percent year-over-year.

