No Comments

Ford Announces COVID-19 Assistance for Customers, Nonprofits

Photo: Ford

As COVID-19 continues to shut down much of the United State, Ford Motor Company has announced steps it plans to take to assist its customers and the Detroit community in a time of need.

Customers who are leasing or financing a Ford vehicle are encouraged to call Ford Credit to change due dates and delay payments if needed. A special hotline has been created for this need at 1-800-723-4016, and steps can also be taken by visiting fordcreditsupport.com, logging into the Ford Account Manger at accountmanager.ford.com, or logging into the FordPass app.

To encourage customers to go forward with their plans to lease or purchase a new Ford, Ford Credit is also offering to delay initial payments for 90 days.

“We want to make sure that anyone who needs assistance knows it’s available,” said Marion Harris, chief executive officer, Ford Motor Credit Company.

New from Ford: 2020 Ford Ranger takes on the 2020 Toyota Tacoma

Ford Fund gives back to Detroit

In addition, Ford Motor Company Fund is donating $500,000 to nonprofits throughout southeast Michigan and will facilitate the delivery of meals to children and seniors reliant on programs that have been temporarily suspended. With respect to the latter, the two Detroit-based Ford Resource and Engagement Centers are being transformed into drive-up food pantries.

Ford is also working with local nonprofits to provide temporary housing for families and at-risk residents, and plans are in place to expedite the connection between Ford volunteers and essential organizations that need assistance. As part of a partnership with the United Negro College Fund, Ford is also launching an emergency aid program for students at historically black colleges and universities to help them through financial distress.

“We are immediately targeting resources to ensure that the most vulnerable people are being cared for during this unprecedented situation,” said Mary Culler, president, Ford Motor Company Fund. “We appreciate all that our nonprofit partners are doing and will continue to work with them to address critical needs in our communities as the situation evolves.”

Ford News: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E First Edition is sold out