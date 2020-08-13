No Comments

Ford COVID-19 Donation Match Raises Over $1 Million

Ford employees have given back in a big way during the pandemic

Ford Motor Company and its employees around the world raised a total of $1,133,447 million for coronavirus relief over the last four months. The COVID-19 Donation Match Program announced in April promised to match up to $500,000 in employee donations, and the final tally reveals the generosity of the workers who make Ford what it is.

Funds raised through Ford COVID-19 Donation Match Program ultimately aided 47 nonprofits and groups around the world, including 14 nonprofits in the United States. Among those receiving aid is the United Way for Southeastern Michigan, which used its fund to dole out 580 grants to local agencies and centers. Other recipients in Ford’s home state include the Pope Francis Center, which used its share of the funds to help people affected by homelessness, and Ann Arbor’s The Ark, which created virtual programming.

“Giving back is one of Ford’s key values and that is most exemplified in our employees,” said Ford Motor Company Executive Chairman Bill Ford, who contributed to the $500,000 employee match. “We received so many requests from employees asking how they could help in the early days of the pandemic. The donation match program provided a meaningful way for employees to join the fight against COVID-19 — even at a time they could not physically be there to pitch in and help make a difference.”

How Ford’s Donation Match Program has helped around the world

Obras Sociais Irmã Dulce in Brazil used fund from Ford to feed the hungry

The contributions of Ford employees indeed made a difference all around the globe. Some examples of how the funds made a positive impact include helping the Indian Association for the Blind provide financial aid for the visually impaired in Tamilnadu, Teach for Taiwan supplying tablets to students as they transitioned to distance learning, and Obras Sociais Irmã Dulce in Brazil delivering close to 20,000 meals to the hungry.

According to Ford, 29 percent of the money raised by the COVID-19 Donation Match Program went to hunger relief. Twenty-four percent was used for needs like clothing and shelter, and educational outreach received 19 percent of the funds.

The COVID-19 Donation Match Program was launched by Ford Fund and administered by GlobalGiving. In addition to this program, Ford Fund has invested nearly $3 million in Southeast Michigan to address key community issues.

