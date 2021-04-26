No Comments

Ford Seeks to Create ‘Culture of Belonging’

Ford seeks to create “a culture of belonging” through transparency and continued action

Photo: Ford

Earlier this year, Ford released its first integrated sustainability and financial report, which outlines environmental actions and contextualizes them for shareholders. That report also shines a light on efforts Ford is making in diversity, equity, and inclusion as part of its aim to create “a culture of belonging.”

Ford says that it launched a DEI audit of salaried employees in the U.S. as result of the outcry following the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Global markets will also undergo similar audits in the coming months. The automaker has also established a new monthly DEI forum chaired by CEO Jim Farley and is requiring officers and many skill teams to fulfill DEI objectives. Ford says that its mantra regarding diversity, equity, and inclusion is “We are family. We celebrate our differences. We all belong.”

“To be a customer-centric company, we are using human-centered design thinking and putting people first in everything we do, both internally and externally,” said Ford Chief People and Employee Experiences Officer Kiersten Robinson “We believe that, to provide the best customer experience and play to win, we must first focus on our people experience and cultivate a culture where employees feel valued and respected, and that they truly belong.”

Ford reveals pay equity ratios, promises further action

Ford also made its 2020 U.S. Employment Information Report and supplemental diversity data available to the public. Per those reports, women at Ford earn 98.2 percent for every dollar made by men. The pay ratio between people of color and white employees is 100.1 percent worldwide.

Ford says that there is room for improvement and that plans to continue taking steps in 2021. Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford recently said that the company is looking into diversifying its board — though the impending May 13 election of Henry Ford III and Alexandra Ford English will give the board a 93 percent white makeup.

Recent actions on the DEI front include donations to Black and Latina entrepreneurs and the reallocation of funds to students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities for COVID-19 relief. Last month, Ford took part in the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus’ Historically Black Colleges and Universities Partnership Challenge. Ford will also take part in CEO Action’s Day of Understanding on Thursday.

Farley, Ford issue statement on Chauvin verdict

Ford leadership has also issued statements that fall firmly on the side of social justice. Recently, Bill Ford and Jim Farley issued a joint statement on the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd, recognizing the realities of systemic racism and the continued abuse of power by police.

The systemic racism and social injustice apparent in the killing of George Floyd and countless other terrible episodes in our country are deeply rooted. Together, we must remain thoughtful and determined in addressing this reality, including the unacceptable abuse of authority and power and the pain it causes — disproportionately for the Black community and other people of color.

The first-ever integrated sustainability and financial report outlines social actions including DEI efforts, human rights endeavors, and efforts in public safety. You can read more about these actions in the report proper on Ford’s corporate website.

