Ford Delivers Last of 120 Million Masks

Employees signed boxes containing the last of the 120 million masks donated by Ford

Photo: Ford

As part of its efforts to provide personal protective equipment throughout the pandemic, Ford Fund pledged to deliver a total of 120 million masks to Americans. In March, Ford reached that goal with the arrival of masks at locations including the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

The last shipments of Ford-made masks reached their destinations last month, capping eight months of work for Project Apollo. Among the recipients of the last of the 120 million masks were DPSCD, the city of Los Angeles, and Chicago-based nonprofit By the Hand Club for Kids.

Ford finishes strong with PPE distribution

With the production of masks seemingly at its end, Ford has achieved impressive numbers. Over 27 million masks have been distributed to roughly 450 learning institutions around the country and 36.5 million have gone to organizations like nonprofits and community entities like the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

“Thank you to Ford Motor Company for their donation of more than 3.3 million masks for Boys & Girls Clubs around the country, we are truly grateful for this impactful contribution at such a critical time,” said Jim Clark, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “With this support, clubs can continue to safely serve kids and teens, aiding efforts of communities to rebuild and recover from the economic and social impacts of COVID-19.”

Texas, California, and New York received the most masks from Ford

Photo: Ford

Ford also provided more than 40 million masks to government organizations and officials at all levels. That includes custom masks provided for the Jan. 20 inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. On the same date, Ford donated 4 million masks across all 50 states and Puerto Rico as part of the National Day of Service.

Project Apollo’s contribution has gone even further than 120 million masks. In the past year, Ford and UAW-represented workers have produced a total of 22.5 million face shields, 50,000 Model A-E ventilators in partnership with GE Healthcare, and 32,000 air-purifying respirators as part of a partnership with 3M.

