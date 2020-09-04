No Comments

Ford Donating 10 Million Masks Through Project Apollo

Ford is donating 10 million masks to at-risk communities

Photo: Ford

Ford Motor Company is committing to donating 10 million masks to at-risk communities across the United States. The effort, a partnership between Ford Fund and Ford’s Project Apollo, seeks to minimize risk for Americans by delivering masks to communities, businesses, and healthcare organizations.

“Protecting the health of students, families, workers, and others at risk in our communities is the top priority as we continue to fight back against this unprecedented pandemic,” said Mary Culler, president, Ford Motor Company Fund. “We are proud to add these masks to our ongoing community support, knowing we are at our best when we all come together to help.”

Ford focuses on Michigan, Black communities, vets

Photo: Ford

As with many of Ford’s philanthropic endeavors, the State of Michigan will be a prime beneficiary. Last month, Ford was announced as a partner in the State of Michigan’s Michigan Mask Aid initiative, in which it will contribute 1.5 million masks for people in need. Ford will distribute additional masks to Southeast Michigan residents from its Detroit Ford Resource and Engagement Centers.

Consistent with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Task Force on Racial Disparities, Ford will also provide masks and personal protective equipment to Black communities disproportionately affected by COVID-19 in major cities like Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Ford is also providing masks and PPE for Disabled American Veterans, building on a relationship that the automaker has nurtured for nearly a century.

Other groups benefitting from Ford’s 10-million-mask pledge include food banks, the American Red Cross, and schools.

Since April, Ford and the United Auto Workers have put together over 75 million pieces of PPE. This includes 42 million face masks, 50,000 Model A-E Ventilators, and 32,000 powered air-purifying respirators.

