Ford Delivers 1.33M Vehicles in Europe in 2019

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Ford is once more the top commercial vehicle brand in Europe after an 0.8 percent year-over-year increase in sales for 2019. The Blue Oval brand delivered a total of 384,300 commercial vehicles across its traditional European 20 markets last year, good for its fifth straight year as the continent’s top commercial brand.

In total, Ford delivered 1,331,300 vehicles in Europe in 2019, down 1.4 percent from 2018. Market share totaled 7.4 percent, down 0.2 percentage points. Passenger vehicle sales were down 2.3 percent at 947,000 vehicles delivered and market share fell 0.2 percentage points to 6.3 percent. Despite the overall increase in commercial vehicle sales, Ford’s market share dipped 0.4 percentage points to a still-dominant 13.8 percent.

Leading Ford in 2019 were the likes of the Ranger, which posted its best-ever year at 52,500 units delivered. Ford SUV sales increased across the European 20 markets thanks to record total sales from both the EcoSport and Kuga. The addition of the new Kuga, Puma, and new electrified vehicles like the all-electric Mustang Mach-E to the lineup over the next 12 months should put Ford in a position to grow sales throughout the year.

“This decade will see major changes in the auto industry. At Ford, we are embracing electrification and will have 14 electrified vehicles this year,” said Ford of Europe Vice President of Marketing, Sales, and Service Roelant de Waard. “To kick it off, we launched our new ‘Bring on Tomorrow’ brand campaign signaling a shift in our business toward the future where all new vehicles will have an electrified option.”

Ford’s top five overall markets in 2019 were Britain (355,100 vehicles sold), Germany (333,900 vehicles sold), Italy (144,700 vehicles sold), France (111,500 vehicles sold), and Spain (83,800 vehicles sold). For market share, Ford’s tops were Britain (13 percent), Hungary (12.4 percent), Ireland (10.3 percent), Turkey (10.1 percent), Finland (8.9 percent).

