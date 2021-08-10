No Comments

Ford Expedition Takes Home Best Large SUV of 2021

The 2021 Ford Expedition is KBB’s Best Large SUV of 2021

Photo: Ford

It feels like it should be just about any day now that Ford rips the covers off the new and improved 2022 Expedition. While that SUV should be quite an impressive beast when it does hit, the current Expedition is still out here gobbling up awards. Recently, the Ford Expedition earned the top spot on KBB.com’s list of the Best Large SUVs of 2021, beating out three next-generation competitors.

Coming in Hot: The all-new 2022 Ford Maverick is already at more than 80,000 reservations

Ford Expedition named Best SUV over Tahoe, Yukon, Suburban

Though it’s largely unchanged for 2021 — excluding the addition of a new two-row XL STX trim — the Expedition took the title of Best Large SUV over the recently launched next-gen versions of the Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon, and Chevy Suburban. The Nissan Armada and Toyota Sequoia rounded out the list of six.

That’s not to say the competition wasn’t close, however. Just 0.1 points separated the Expedition from the Tahoe, with the former scoring 4.8 out of 5 and the latter 4.7. The Yukon and Suburban followed that chain with scores of 4.6 and 4.5.

“Compared with those rivals, the Expedition has a higher tow rating, superior ride and handling, a level cargo floor, and tolerable fuel economy,” writes KBB.com’s Colin Ryan.

Expedition still winning ahead of refresh

Ford launched the latest Expedition in 2018, and it’s gone on to win a boatload of awards over the years (and, thanks to its 9,300 pounds of max towing, it can easily haul that boatload). KBB is particularly fond of the Expedition, naming it one of its 12 Best Family Cars and its Full-Size SUV Best Buy. The Expedition has been KBB’s Best Buy for its segment for the past three years.

The new and updated Expedition should drop in the last quarter of the year. Anticipated updates include a new Timberline trim, a more refined interior, and a hybrid powertrain option.

A Bolder, Brighter Future: Upcoming Ford F-150 Lightning makes Ford Tough all-electric