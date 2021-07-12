No Comments

Ford F-150 Drops Power Stroke Diesel V6

July 16 marks the last day you can order an F-150 with a Power Stroke turbo-diesel

Photo: Ford

In a sad bit of news to kick off your week, Ford has confirmed that the Power Stroke will no longer stroke its powerful stroke for the 2022 F-150. The next model-year F-150 will drop the wonderfully named turbo-diesel option from its engine lineup.

A Ford rep confirmed the news to Car and Driver on Monday after it was first reported by Ford Authority. The spokesperson told C&D that the decision to leave the Power Stroke turbo-diesel out of the lineup moving forward is the result of customers “overwhelmingly” ordering EcoBoost V6 engines.

PowerBoost hybrid sounds death knell for F-150 Power Stroke

We hardly knew ye, Power Stroke

Photo: Ford

Notably, the two clearest advantages of the 3.0-liter Power Stroke turbo-diesel V6 have both been one-upped by the new PowerBoost fully hybrid V6. The turbo-diesel V6 is the weakest engine in the 2021 F-150 lineup for horsepower at just 250, but it’s one of the most robust in terms of torque at 440 lb-ft. It was also the most efficient option, returning 27 mpg on the highway and 23 mpg combined.

The new PowerBoost hybrid effectively supplants the Power Stroke by offering better power and towing potential. The 2021 Ford F-150 hybrid tops out at 430 horsepower and 570 lb-ft of torque, which means it will deliver the most torque of any F-150 until the F-150 Lightning arrives next year. That enables max towing up to 12,700 pounds — 600 pounds better than the Power Stroke.

Though the Power Stroke is still 1 mpg more efficient on the highway than the 3.5-liter hybrid, the PowerBoost offers better fuel economy in the city with 4×4 — 24 mpg vs. 20 mpg for the Power Stroke — and better combined 4×4 fuel economy. On top of all that, the F-150 PowerBoost gets a 750-mile max EPA-estimated driving range.

Perhaps the final nail in the Power Stroke’s coffin is the fact that it costs more than the PowerBoost hybrid. Swapping in the Power Stroke turbo-diesel on a 2021 Ford F-150 will set you back $4,995. Adding the 3.5-liter PowerBoost only costs an extra $4,495.

If the Power Stroke is the engine that most strokes your fancy for the 2021 Ford F-150, you’ll have until July 16 to lock in an order with the turbo-diesel before it strokes its way into oblivion.

