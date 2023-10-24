No Comments

Ford Adds Flash Model to F-150 Lightning Lineup

The Ford F-150 Lightning launches in 2024 at $69,995 MSRP

Photo: Ford

Ford is expanding the 2024 F-150 Lightning lineup with the Flash, a new model that will slot in below the Lariat at a $69,995 price point. The F-150 Lightning Flash is a tech-loaded bridge between the XLT and Lariat that offers 320 miles of max range, Ford BlueCruise hands-free, and a 15.5-inch touch screen.

According to Ford Model e COO Marin Gjaja, the Ford F-150 Lightning Flash came about after the automaker polled customers about what they wanted from the all-electric truck.

“The F-150 Lightning Flash is a direct outcome of engaging with and learning from our customers. This truck combines many of the technology-forward features our customers love in our EV lineup, at a more accessible price,” said Gjaja. “With an EPA-estimated 320 miles of range, the Lightning Flash is another example of the speed at which we are adapting to grow our EV business.”

Features standard for the F-150 Lightning Flash include an eight-speaker B&O Sound System, Intelligent Access with Push-Button Start, and wireless smartphone charging. It’ll also come with the Tow Technology Package with essentials like Smart Hitch, Onboard Scales, and Pro Trailer Backup Assist.

Ford also announced pricing for the remainder of the 2024 F-150 Lightning lineup, revealing that the commercial-friendly Pro will stay pat at $49,995 and the Platinum will see a modest price cut to $89,995. The F-150 Lightning XLT goes from $54,995 to $57,495, and the Lariat gets a bump from $69,995 to $77,495. The 2024 F-150 Lightning will also be offered in a limited-edition Platinum Black model that starts at $97,995.

Ford will open up order books for the 2024 F-150 Lightning in January.