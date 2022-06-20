No Comments

Donate to JDRF for Chance to Win Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat

Scan the QR code to enter the JDRF raffle to win a Ford F-150 Lightning

Photo: Ford

Unless you’ve already gotten yours or have your order locked in, you’re pretty much out of luck if you want to get your hands on a 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. I say pretty much because there’s a way you can potentially nab one — and for the low, low price of a donation to a great organization.

JDRF Ford F-150 Lightning raffle runs through Dec. 1

If you donate as little as $10 to JDRF by Dec. 1, 2022, you’ll automatically be entered for the chance to win a 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat. Naturally, the more you donate, the better your chances — you can donate up to $2,000 for 2,600 entries.

A lucky someone will come away with an F-150 Lightning Lariat with an extended-range battery capable of delivering up to 320 miles on a full charge. You get all the fixins, too, including the 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro — which you’ll need if you want to run Ford Intelligent Backup Power — and a 9.6-kilowatt Pro Power Onboard.

And even if you aren’t the lucky winner, you can donate knowing that your money is going to help JDRF’s vital mission. JDRF is the world’s foremost organization for type 1 diabetes research funding. Ford is a frequent benefactor for the organization — in 2019 alone, employees helped raise $1.26 million for JDRF and its goal of curing T1D. This raffle’s goal is to raise $200,000 for the cause.

If you don’t have money for a donation, you can also use the contest page to request an entry ticket. It’s worth noting that the grand prize winner will be on the hook for taxes and applicable fees, so you’ll want to keep that in mind before entering.

The 2022 Ford F-150 has been nothing short of a mega-hit, ostensibly selling out for the 2022 model year with reservations totaling more than 200,000. Ford should reopen reservations for 2023 sometime later this year