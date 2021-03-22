No Comments

Ford Delivers First Over-the-Air Updates

Ford F-150 and Mustang Mach-E owners received over-the-air updates

Photo: Ford

Earlier this month, customers with the all-new 2021 Ford F-150 and Mustang Mach-E received the first over-the-air updates for their vehicles. While the update itself was relatively small, the achievement was a large step in a bold new direction. And it was a particularly large achievement in the career of April Johnson.

One of Ford’s Latest: How the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E changes the game

14-year Ford vet deploys first over-the-air updates

Johnson, a project engineer who has been with Ford for the past nearly 14 years, heads up the team that rolled out the first over-the-air update. The update itself was mostly focused on bug fixes and small improvements to software, but it was a huge moment in Johnson’s career as well as in Ford history.

“This is a great time at Ford Motor Company, and today we hope to build on our momentum by delivering our first wireless software updates to customers,” Johnson said. “I am so honored to be able to share this moment with the Ford family.”

While pushing the button to transmit the update was fairly simple, Johnson told @FordOnline that the process for bringing the technology to life was a long one. It began with her team needing to take a more painstaking approach to updating vehicle modules, leading them to ask why the process couldn’t be done wirelessly.

After hours of hard work, that idea has become a thing of reality. The 2021 Ford F-150 and Mustang Mach-E are the first two vehicles from Ford capable of installing updates wirelessly. This means that owners can potentially save money on service visits thanks to the embedded FordPass 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot standard in most new vehicles.

Upcoming vehicles like the Bronco will also offer over-the-air update capabilities, which can be used to install key updates as well as all-new software. This will eventually include the Active Drive Assist hands-free feature, which should be rolling out to compatible F-150 and Mustang Mach-E vehicles later this year.

Coming Soon: All-new Ford Bronco arrives this spring; reservations open now