No Comments

2021 Ford F-150 Coming to Rocket League This Weekend

Download the new Ford F-150 in Rocket League from Feb. 20-28

Photo: Ford

What can’t the 2021 Ford F-150 do? The North American Truck of the Year and uncontested champion of towing, payload, and even snoozing adds yet another notch to its ever-holey belt: member of the Rocket League roster.

Changing the Game: 2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost hybrid hits the marks for power, performance

Watch: Ford F-150 arrives in Rocket League

From Feb. 20-28, folks who play the popular multiplayer video game will have the chance to purchase the Ford F-150 Rocket League Edition downloadable content. This DLC pack, which costs 1,500 in-game credits, includes a stylized version of the all-new F-150. Though it boasts cartoony style in keeping with what you see in the game, identifiable details like the F-150’s new C-clamp headlight design and iconic drop-down windows are there, as is the Ford lettering like what you’d see on the grille of the all-new F-150 Raptor.

“We wanted to make sure the bits and pieces still say ‘Built Ford Tough’ and ‘F-150,’ even though it’s a Rocket League viable body as well,” said Ehab Kaoud, chief designer, Ford trucks. “It was two cultures meeting and there was something exciting there.”

The Ford F-150 Rocket League Edition DLC pack also includes a chairman decal, two wheel designs, boost, engine audio, and a player banner. You’ll only be able to grab the F-150 RLE through the end of February, so you better act about as fast as you would in-game.

Ford sponsoring RLCS X Winter Majors

Really puts the boost in EcoBoost, huh?

Photo: Ford

Ford’s new partnership with Rocket League developer Psyonix also includes sponsorship of this year’s Rocket League Championship Series Winter Majors. In-game billboards will boast Ford and F-150 branding, and the F-150 takes on the key role of fixing the pitch and towing vehicles off the field.

Next week will also see the launch of the Ford + Rocket League Freestyle Invitational, which pits eight of the game’s best players against each other in a battle for supremacy. The winner will get more than bragging rights: They’ll also win a real 2021 Ford F-150. The event takes place on Twitch from Feb. 24 and 28 ahead of the North American Major Grand Finals.

Another Tough Ford Truck: New Ranger tops J.D. Power Initial Quality Study for midsize trucks