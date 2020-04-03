No Comments

Ford Fund Giving Back with COVID-19 Donation Match

Ford announced the COVID-19 Donation Match and ‘Read and Record’ projects on Thursday

Photo: Ford

Tapping into the philanthropic nature of Blue Oval employees, Ford Motor Company Fund is launch the COVID-19 Donation Match program to help raise funds for organizations combating the COVID-19 pandemic at home and abroad. The program promises to match up to $500,000 in employee donations, resulting in $1 million for nonprofits and community groups in 20 countries.

The COVID-19 Donation Match is managed by GlobalGiving, the automaker’s partner for disaster relief initiatives and grant-making. Both Ford Fund and Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford will contribute to the $500,000 match. The full sum of the donations will be used for projects relating to key areas like mobility, delivery of medical supplies, and providing shelter.

Ford employees are encouraged to visit the GlobalGiving COVID-19 Donation Match website, where they’ll find a list of participating countries and cities as well as projects available to support. New projects will be added regularly over the coming weeks.

New ‘Read and Record’ project announced

Ford Fund is also calling on its employees to take part in a new “Read in Record” project, aimed at encouraging kids the world over to continue reading and learning even when school is out. Employees from all over the world will record themselves reading children’s books, creating a virtual library that helps children everywhere stay engaged, entertained, and educated in difficult times. Read and Record is the latest effort from Ford aimed at promoting literacy and building a passion for learning.

“During trying times, Ford employees are used to being the boots on the ground — getting out, signing up and pitching in to help make a difference,” said Mary Culler, president, Ford Motor Company Fund. “Even now, while many are sheltering in place at home, our employees are looking for ways to help. These two new programs offer meaningful ways for employees to give back and join in the fight against COVID-19.”

Ford’s efforts to help out during the COVID-19 crisis include manufacturing ventilators with GE Healthcare, producing respirators with 3M, and offering payment deferments for customers with the Built to Lend a Hand program.

