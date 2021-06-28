No Comments

Ford Fund Joins Pilot to Support Women in Copper and Cobalt Industry

Ford joins a pilot program aiming to empower women working in the copper and cobalt industry

Photo: Ford

Ford Fund announced in June that it’s joining a pilot program aimed at lifting up women in the copper and cobalt supply chains. The program aims to provide resources to women in the Democratic Republic of Congo to reduce poverty and improve opportunities for advancement.

The program, called Promoting the Empowerment of Women in Copper and Cobalt Mineral Supply Chains, provides training on topics ranging from finance to business management. It also formalizes Artisanal Small Mines cooperatives for women, ensuring equal market access. Through these actions, Ford Fund hopes to provide women in the DRC an opportunity to mobilize upward and establish their own businesses.

“Built with feedback from women in the DRC, this is a positive step in developing the skills and capabilities of women in the region, helping them compete fairly, and ultimately, supporting future generations of women who aspire to have their own businesses,” said Sue Slaughter, purchasing material cost and supply chain sustainability director for Ford. “The pilot project is an example of how the auto industry can improve mineral supply chains, empower women, and protect the rights of the most vulnerable.”

Joining the program is also one of Ford’s first steps as a signer of the International Labor Organization and the United Nations Global Compact’s Action Pledge for the Elimination of Child Labor. Ford became the first automaker from the United States to sign the pledge, which seeks to end child labor worldwide by 2025.

The DRC accounted for about 70 percent of all cobalt exported around the world last year, and 14 percent of that came from Artisanal and Small Mines. According to Amnesty International, these mines are rife with human rights abuses and continue to employ children. Mary Wroten, Ford’s director of global sustainability, said that the automaker will hold its suppliers and partners to higher standards when it comes to eliminating these abuses from their practices.

These moves are just the latest Ford has made to ensure responsible operations along its supply chain. Earlier this year, Ford joined the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance, which prioritizes human rights and environmental responsibility. Last Fall, Ford was the first to partner with The Copper Mark to ensure sustainable and ethical practices in copper mining.

