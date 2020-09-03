No Comments

Ford Global Caring Month 2020 Kicks Off in September

Ford Global Caring Month 2020 takes a different tack due to COVID-19

Photo: Ford

This year’s Ford Global Caring Month will be different for, let’s say, obvious reasons. Ford Motor Company and the Ford Volunteer Corps are adapting the annual outreach program to ensure the safety of volunteers and those that they are helping. This means honing the focus onto two new initiatives, Gratitude Grants and Acts of Kindness, which take aim at bolstering communities during the pandemic.

“This year, there is a special importance to Global Caring Month,” said Todd Nissen, director, Ford Volunteer Corps. “All over the world, people are suffering from the pandemic and communities are in upheaval as a result of racial and social injustice. Our Global Caring Month initiatives are designed to give employees meaningful ways to make a difference in people’s lives and support communities in need in these unprecedented times.”

Global Caring Month goes a new direction

Last year, Ford Global Caring Month saw more than 500 projects launched with the help of volunteers from 34 countries. Where in other Global Caring Months Ford volunteers would take part in hands-on projects, the 2020 edition considers safe social distance with Gratitude Grants and Acts of Kindness.

With Gratitude Grants, employees are asked to nominate their nonprofit or nongovernmental organization of choice. Organizations will be chosen to receive grants up to $5,000 to help further the work they’re doing in response to COVID-19 and in helping their communities.

The Acts of Kindness initiative encourages a more traditional hands-on approach on a smaller scale. Employees will submit photos of themselves performing good deeds, earning a $15 gift card that can be used to support one of thousands of charities.

Ford Global Caring Month 2020 is just the latest way that Ford employees have given back during a time of great crisis. Last month, Ford announced that its COVID-19 Donation Match program cruised past its $1 million target thanks to over $633,000 in employee contributions.

