No Comments

Ford Fund Pledges $700K in Grants for Global Caring Month 2021

Ford Fund is donating $700,000 to nonprofits, NGOs for 2021 Global Caring Month

Photo: Ford

September marks Ford Fund’s annual Global Caring Month, and it’s kicking off with a bang. Ford announced that its charitable arm is delivering $700,000 in grants to 149 nonprofits and nongovernmental organizations this month. Ford employees nominated each organization chosen to receive a grant.

Go Green: The all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning is open for reservations ahead of spring 2022 launch

Global Caring Month takes place throughout September

In a typical year, Global Caring Month would see Ford Volunteer Corps members putting boots to the ground in their local communities to help along key projects. But given that 2021 is anything but a typical year, Ford decided instead to do its part largely via grants. Ford took a similar approach for Global Caring Month last year.

The Ford employee-nominated organizations will each receive grants of up to $5,000 to put toward community projects. Among 2021 Global Caring Month projects are efforts to feed the homeless, cleaning the Rhine River in Germany, and adding a STEM-focused section to a public library in Detroit.

In some places, Ford volunteers will participate in in-person or online projects. In those instances, projects and volunteer participation will be regulated in accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols.

Ford Volunteer Corps members take part in a project in 2018

Photo: Ford

Ford Motor Company Fund President Mary Culler said

Through the Ford Volunteer Corps, our employees have a long history of supporting nonprofits in the communities where they live and work, and we are so grateful for the energy and enthusiasm they continue to demonstrate when planning and coordinating community service opportunities — not only during Global Caring Month, but all throughout the year.

Since 2005, Ford Volunteer Corps members have volunteered nearly 2 million hours of their time across six continents. Ford also notes that it offers salaried employees 16 hours of paid volunteer hours each year.