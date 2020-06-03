No Comments

Ford GLOBE Celebrating Pride Month with Virtual Programming

Ford raises the gay pride flag over its world headquarters in 2018

Photo: Ford

June is Pride Month, and though parades and events nationwide have been canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s still a time to celebrate and support equality. Ford GLOBE, Ford Motor Company’s resource group for LGBTQ+ employees and allies, is doing its part by offering a range of virtual programming throughout Pride Month.

Virtual programming got underway this week with a Human Rights Campaign webinar promoted by Ford GLOBE. Aptly named The First Pride was a Riot: Corporate Support from Stonewall to the Supreme Court, the webinar took place on Zoom from 3-4 p.m. EDT. Additional installments of the series are scheduled to take place at the same time on June 9, 16, and 23. The webinars are open to the public, and those interested in taking part can register through the HRC’s Zoom page.

Ford employees are also being invited to take part in a pair of exclusive Pride Month lunch and learns on June 4 and 19. The first introduces participants to Unified HIV Health & Beyond, which works to help people living in Southeast Michigan who are affected by or living with HIV. Part of UHHB’s mission includes providing access to healthcare as well as furthering research and advocacy.

The June 19 lunch and learn features Susan Crocker, the co-founder and operations director of Transgender Michigan. Crocker will host Transgender 101, which includes information on terminology and definitions, available resources, and the personal stories of transgender people.

What Ford GLOBE does

Ford GLOBE does more than offer virtual programming opportunities during Pride Month

Photo: Ford

In its mission statement, Ford GLOBE includes the expansion of inclusionary practices and the availability of a safe and tolerant workplace as its goals. Currently, the organization has domestic chapters operating out of Southeast Michigan; Northern California; Louisville, Kentucky; Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Tampa, Florida. Ford GLOBE also has international chapters in Asia Pacific, Germany, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

