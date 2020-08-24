No Comments

Surprise! Ford GT Studio Collection is Stupid Limited

The 2021-22 Ford GT Studio Collection is limited to 40 examples

Photo: Ford

Ford announced the new GT Studio Collection alongside the 2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition at Petersen Car Week this month. To the surprise of no one, the Ford GT Studio Collection is going to be very hard to get your hands on. Ford is offering just 40 examples across the 2021-22 model years, making this customizable graphics package one of the rarest of the rare.

The 2021 Ford GT Studio Collection is a new graphics package that offers customizable colors and highlights key design elements, giving 40 people on planet earth a bespoke, one-of-one GT all their own. The package comes as a result of a collaboration between Ford Performance and Multimatic, the Canadian-based manufacturer of the supercar.

“The combination of the stripes and accents invokes the emotion of speed and draws your eye to some of the most prominent features of the GT,” said Multimatic head of design Garen Nicoghosian. “The fuselage, buttresses, and signature features on the headlights provide visual anchors for the graphics, guiding your eye across the vehicle.”

Ford says that the GT Studio Collection features seven standard color options in addition to “an extended palette offering endless color combinations for even greater exclusivity.”

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition honors Daytona victory

Ford’s other big reveal at Petersen Car Week was the latest GT Heritage Edition, a car that pays homage to the No. 98 car that won the 1966 Daytona 35 Hour Continental. The GT Heritage Edition evokes the look of that victorious GT40 Mk II with a Frozen White exterior trimmed with Race Red accents and exposed carbon-fiber elements. Its standard Heritage Gold 20-inch forged-aluminum wheels, which replicate the sheen of the GT40 Mk II that won Daytona, can be swapped out for optional 20-inch exposed carbon fiber wheels with black-lacquered Brembo brake calipers as part of the Heritage Upgrade Package.

Ultimately, the 2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition and Studio Collection are fun to look at, but don’t expect to get one. The 2021 Ford GT — and, likely, the 2022 GT — are likely spoken for, and those that might be up for grabs would likely be impossible to get unless you’re exceedingly influential. Ford will wrap production of the GT in 2022. We hardly (and in most cases, barely even hardly) knew ye, GT.

Photos: 2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford