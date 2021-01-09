Ford Hall of Fans 2021 Nominees Announced
The class of 2021 for the Ford Hall of Fans has been revealed. Were you aware that there was a Ford Hall of Fans? Guess you learn something new every day. And, hey, guess what? If you vote on this year’s six nominees, you could win Super Bowl tickets and a 2021 Ford F-150.
Sure to Put Points on the Board: The 2021 Ford Bronco is coming later this year, and it’s a doozy
So what is this Ford Hall of Fans, you ask? It launched two years ago as a way to honor die-hard NFL fans for lifetime commitments to their favorite teams. Three of the six nominees will join the six current inductees in the Pro Football Hall of Fame during 2021 Enshrinement Weekend. It’s an actual thing!
This year’s nominees (and the teams they stan for) are: Kristi Brown (Arizona Caridnals), Justin Laveing (Pittsburgh Steelers), Wayne Mabry (Las Vegas Raiders), Jamie O’Pelt (Dallas Cowboys), Ray Prisby (Cleveland Browns), and Tony Roccograndi (Baltimore Ravens). Each was nominated by a legend from their respective squads, adding a little bit of extra specialness to the whole thing. Nominators include legends like Lynn Swann of the Packers and Jim Brown of the Browns.
“All six of these superfans embody what the Ford Hall of Fans is all about — passion,” said Jim Peters, Ford Motor Company Brand Content and Alliance Partnerships Manager. “Even in a year as difficult and challenging as 2020, these fans continue to proudly support their teams week in and week out.”
Here’s where I’d typically make a joke about every year being difficult and challenging if you’re a Browns fan, but, hey, that’s not really apt this year, is it?
Vote for nominees, enter to win an F-150 and Super Bowl tickets
You can vote for your picks to join the Ford Hall of Fans at fordhalloffans.com/football through Feb. 1. While you’re at it, you can fill out a form that’ll earn one lucky winner a trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement, tickets to Super Bowl LV, and a brand-new 2021 Ford F-150. But you’ll want to hurry. Jan. 24 is your last day to enter the sweepstakes.
Current inductees in the Ford Hall of Fans are: Roger Avila (Miami Dolphins), Rick Holman (Pittsburgh Steelers), Don Wachter (Chicago Bears), Janel Carbajo (Kansas City Chiefs), Rob Garner (Denver Broncos), and Keith Kunzig (Tampa Bay Buccaneers).
Achieving Victory: The 2020 Ford Escape scores a touchdown with two major award wins
Kyle S. Johnson lives in Cincinnati, a city known by many as “the Cincinnati of Southwest Ohio.” He enjoys professional wrestling, Halloween, and also other things. He has been writing for a while, and he plans to continue to write well into the future. See more articles by Kyle.