Ford Issues Urgent Recall for 103,000 Cars — Here’s the Defect Raising Concern

Ford Motor Company has announced a big recall affecting more than 103,000 F-150 pickup trucks because of a potentially dangerous problem with the axle hub bolts. This recall addresses safety issues that might lead to serious complications if nothing’s done. The problem involves the truck potentially rolling away when the parking brake isn’t on and a possible loss of driver power, which could really up the risk of accidents.

Recall details and affected models

This recall covers certain Ford F-150s made between January 2, 2023, and May 21, 2025, under recall number 25S82. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has noted that both the rollaway hazard and power loss can lead to more crashes. A Ford representative told CBS MoneyWatch that there haven’t been any reported accidents or injuries linked to this defect so far.

Owners of these models will get a notification in the mail between August 18 and May 22, 2026. Ford is asking that these owners take their trucks to an authorized Ford or Lincoln dealer to have the rear axle shaft assemblies replaced free of charge.

What’s going on with the axle hub bolt

The issue centers on the axle hub bolts, which secure the wheel hubs to the vehicle’s axle. The axle is the rod that connects the wheels to the drivetrain while supporting the truck’s weight. In this case, there’s a risk that the rear axle hub bolt might wear out and break, causing damage to the axle hub splines.

Drivers could notice a clicking sound as an early warning sign of a problem with the axle hub bolt. If the bolt fully breaks, you might hear a rattling noise, as mentioned in an NHTSA report. Hearing these sounds should prompt an immediate check-up.

Past issues and what’s coming up

This isn’t the first time Ford has faced problems with rear axle hub bolts. Just over two years ago, a similar recall was issued for more than 100,000 F-150 pickup trucks because of related defects. This repeat occurrence shows that Ford is still working hard to have durable components in this model line.

Looking ahead, Ford is gearing up to innovate in its pickup truck lineup. The company plans to launch a new electric pickup truck by 2027, marking a big step toward more sustainable mobility. This new model will start at $30,000, showing Ford’s effort to offer more affordable electric vehicle options.

What owners should do and ensuring safety

If you own one of these affected F-150s, be sure to follow the notification letter and schedule your repair without delay. Keeping your truck in good shape not only protects you as a driver but also helps keep the roads safer for everyone.

Even though recalls like these can be a hassle, they show that manufacturers like Ford are taking steps to keep vehicle safety standards high and maintain customer trust. While you wait for cool new releases like Ford’s upcoming electric pickup truck, it’s a smart move to stay on top of your vehicle’s condition. Regular check-ups and staying informed about recalls are key parts of being a responsible owner.