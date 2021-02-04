No Comments

Ford SUVs Start 2021 Strong Thanks to Bronco Sport

Ford sold 8,050 Bronco Sport SUVs in January

Photo: Ford

One of Ford’s hottest new products, the recently launched Bronco Sport, helped the automaker start 2021 with record SUV sales at retail. Ford sold 8,050 Bronco Sports in January with the SUV averaging just 11 days to turn on dealer lots.

Ford Awards: Mustang Mach-E and F-150 score top prizes from Green Car Journal

“January embodies the continued momentum we see for 2021, thanks to a new lineup of must-have products, including F-150, Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach-E, and later this year — Bronco,” said new Vice President of Ford Sales U.S. and Canada Andrew Frick. “We’re seeing customers and dealers excited about the new content and features we’re offering, and we look forward to delivering for them.”

Ford SUVs set retail sales record in January 2021

Ford Motor Company has plenty of momentum moving into the new year, kicking off the year with a 5.5 percent overall increase in retail sales. Truck sales were up 9.9 percent at retail — good for the best start to a year since 2008 — and SUVs achieved a 13.4 percent uptick in retail sales to reach a new all-time record.

Overall, Ford SUV sales were up 8.7 percent at 53,901 units in January. Ford’s biggest volume seller was the Explorer, which saw deliveries totaling 18,095 SUVs — up 11.1 percent from January 2020. The Explorer also scored its best retail sales start to a year since 2004. Ford EcoBoost sales increased 2.8 percent at 4,382 vehicles. Sales of the all-new Mustang Mach-E totaled 238 units in its second month of sales at an average of four days to turn.

Also flying off dealer lots in January was the 2021 Ford F-150, which is taking 13 days to turn. Retail sales of the F-150 were up 6.4 percent. The Ford Super Duty saw retail sales increase 17 percent, and the Ranger scored its best retail start since 2005 with a 4.8 percent gain from 2020.

Unsurprisingly, Ford kicked off the year as the No. 1 truck brand in America. The F-Series was America’s bestselling truck for the 44th year in a row in 2020.

Ford’s overall brand sales totaled 135,837 vehicles, down 8.1 percent from January 2020. The bulk of that decline can be chalked up to the Fiesta and Fusion, both of which are now discontinued.

Coming This Year: 2021 Ford F-150 to get Active Drive Assist hands-free technology