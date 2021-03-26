No Comments

Ford, Ford Credit Join HBCU Partnership Challenge

Photo: Ford

Earlier this month, Ford Motor Company and Ford Credit announced that they’re taking part in the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus’ Historically Black Colleges and Universities Partnership Challenge. The goal is to get major companies to support students at HBCUs and create more diverse workforces.

Ford and Ford Fund already have a history of working with Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the United States. The Ford FirstGen program, for example, provides scholarships and resources to first-gen college students attending an HBCU.

By taking part in the challenge, Ford and Ford Credit will have a presence at career fairs at HBCUs like Howard University, Morehouse College, and Tuskegee University. Ford has expressed its commitment to diverse hiring practices and promoting equity within the company.

Rep. Alma Adams welcomes Ford

Democratic U.S. Rep. Alma Adams of North Carolina’s 12th Congressional District announced Ford’s commitment to the challenge on the fourth annual HBCU STEAM Day of Action on March 15. Participants in this year’s STEAM Day meetings include STEAM Caucus co-chair Rep. Suzanne Nonamici, Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown, and House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters.

“I welcome Ford and Ford Credit to the Congressional HBCU Partnership Challenge,” said Rep. Adams. “It is vital that government and industry work together to ensure that HBCUs and their graduates have equal access to 21st century opportunities. Ford and Ford Credit taking the HBCU Partnership Challenge pledge speaks to their long-term commitment to HBCUs and their students, both as a vital source of workforce talent and as an integral part of communities across our nation.”

Rep. Adams is the founder of the first Historically Black Colleges and Universities Caucus in Congress. She co-chairs the Bipartisan Congressional HBCU Caucus and is a double graduate of North Carolina A&T.

