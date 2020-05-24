No Comments

Ford Makes Kuga Plug-In Hybrid Quieter with ‘Whisper Strategy’

Photo: Ford

Ford Motor Company has a “whisper strategy” when it comes to making its vehicles quieter, and it does not involve the Ying Yang Twins in any form or fashion. Applying that strategy to the all-new Kuga Plug-In Hybrid, Ford made a vehicle that’s significantly quieter than cars made within the last 60 years.

“Our ‘whisper strategy’ is designed to make journeys as quiet as they can possibly be,” said Ford Kuga Chief Program Engineer Glen Goold, “from absorbing sound through perforated seats to testing that involves listening carefully to the different sound patterns created by dozens of different tires.”

To ensure that the new Kuga Plug-In Hybrid is quieter, Ford engineers analyzed elements that might result in noise in the cabin. A painstaking effort ensued to fine-tune the SUV so that it would be as quiet and comfortable as possible, including two years testing tires to figure out the right specs for cutting down on road noise.

How Ford made the Kuga Plug-In Hybrid Quieter

Ford took several clever measures to cut down on unwanted noise and make the inside of the Kuga. In the Kuga Vingale, engineers added perforation to the leather seat bolsters to help absorb noise. Beneath the vehicle, sound shields deflect wind and noises from the road. And within the paneling, channels made for wires and components to pass through are smaller and narrower, restricting wind flow.

The result is an SUV that’s as quiet and sophisticated on the inside as it is raucous and dynamic on the outside.

“We had a clear vision for the Kuga from the very beginning — an approachable and sleek exterior design and an interior that provides a sanctuary space,” said director of Design Amko Leenarts. “The result is an SUV that connects with your life in a positive way.”

And just how much quieter is the new Ford Kuga Plug-In Hybrid? According to an unofficial test by Ford, it clocks with peak noise at a nice level of 69 decibels. That’s 8 decibels quieter than the 2000 Ford Mondeo, 10 decibels quieter than the 1982 Ford Cortina, and 20 decibels quieter than the 1966 Ford Anglia. For comparison, the loudest the inside of the Kuga Plug-In Hybrid gets is still quieter than the sound of your average vacuum cleaner and only a bit louder than the average dishwasher.

If you want to enjoy the silence, the new Ford Kuga Plug-In Hybrid is quite well-equipped for that job and many others. It’s also a good choice if you want to put on “Wait (The Whisper Song)” and just reflect on how far we’ve come from 2005.

