Ford Launches Safety Insights Platform in Windsor

Windsor is the first city in Canada to use Ford’s Safety Insights

Photo: Ford

Ford Motor Company wants to make the future safe for drivers, and it’s piloting a new platform to help turn that goal into a reality. The new Safety Insights tool is being put to use in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, where it’s demonstrating what it can do to keep streets safer.

In a post on Medium, Ford Safety Insights lead Callahan Coplai hits on what the tool can do and how it’s been used so far. Safety Insights gives city planners and transportation engineers a range of insights for improving traffic safety. The tool combines crash data with data pulled from Ford vehicles to simulate and predict issues.

“Because Safety Insights automates much of the data integration and analysis tasks, cities can spend fewer resources crunching numbers and instead focus their energy on improving the safety of their streets,” Coplai writes.

According to Coplai, Safety Insights streamlines the process for cities like Windsor in several ways. It offers an all-in-one interface that’s easy to use, it incorporates the standards and practices of the Highway Safety Manual, and it provides cost/benefits analyses of different approaches. By simplifying the approach to improving safety, cities will ideally save time, money, and lives.

Windsor is a natural choice for Ford to launch Safety Insights in Canada. The city has been Ford’s home in Canada since production of the Model C kicked off there in 1904. It’s the current home of the Windsor Engine Plant, which builds the 7.3-liter V8 and will build a new V8 that could be used in an upcoming Mustang.

