No Comments

Ford Lima Engine Plant Wins Ohio EPA Award

From left to right: North America Director of Manufacturing Mike Felix, UAW 1219 Chairman Roger Maag, Global Director of EQO Andy Hobbs, Ford Lima Engine Plant Manager Shawn Stewart, and Ohio EPA Director Laurie Stevenson

Photo: Ford

Ford’s Lima Engine Plant earned the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency’s Encouraging Environmental Excellence Platinum Level award in March. The top honor bestowed by the EPA, the E3 recognizes environmental stewardship in actions including cutting down on water usage and waste production and improving the community.

An Electric Future at Ford: Meet the zero-emissions, zero-compromise Mustang Mach-E

Lima Engine Plant Manager Shawn Stewart accepted the E3 Platinum Level award from Ohio EPA Director Laurie Stevenson. Ohio’s EPA director called the plant a flagship facility in the automaker’s ongoing push to be good stewards of the environment and move toward a zero-waste future.

“The company has worked with suppliers to reduce waste and modernized its systems to reduce water and energy resources,” Stevenson said. “The Lima plant and its employees should be proud of their environmental leadership.”

Ford Lima Plant a leader in Ford’s fight for greener future

The plant produces several key engines for Ford including the 2.7-liter EcoBoost and 3.0-liter EcoBoost. Above its output, Lima is a leader in Ford’s Environmental Operating System standard. It’s already meeting or exceeding goals relative to sending zero waste to landfill (a status it’s held since 2016), reusing water and hydrocarbon, and meeting regulatory compliance.

Among its unique sustainability efforts, Lima leverages two limestone quarries to generate geothermal energy for the plant, which cuts down on energy use by 10-15 percent. It also operates using a new lubrication system that saves 900,000 kilowatt hours of electricity and 280,000 gallons of water every year.

Ford Lima Engine Plant is also involved in the community, recently teaming with the Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District to plant prairie grasses and wildflowers. The initiative helped provide a safe habitat for local birds and insects.

The Lima Engine Plant has been certified ISO 14001 for environmental management since 1996. It currently employs 1,530 people, including 1,380 hourly employees.

More on the Future of Ford: Spotlighting the all-new 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E