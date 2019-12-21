No Comments

Ford and Lincoln Building Three New Vehicles in China

Photo: Ford Motor Company

As part of its plans to grow the Ford and Lincoln brands in China, Ford Motor Company will build three new vehicles domestically, including the all-new Mustang Mach-E EV.

According to Automotive News China, the three vehicles in question are the all-new Ford Escape, the Lincoln Corsair, and the recently revealed Ford Mustang Mach-E. Production of the former two was revealed by a spokesperson for Ford China in October and is already underway. Deliveries of the Ford Escape are anticipated to get underway this month with a starting price of more than 200,000 yuan (approximately US$28,450).

The Mustang Mach-E will be Ford’s second fully electric vehicle launched in China following the Territory EV, which launched in July. Production in China is expected to kick off in 2021, at which point Ford expects to have introduced 10 new electrified vehicles under the Ford and Lincoln brands. The Ford Mustang Mach-E was revealed in November; it is expected to offer over 300 miles of max electric driving range and its GT Performance Edition is anticipated to run a mid-three-second 0-60.

Auto News notes that sales of locally produced Ford and Lincoln vehicles account for the bulk of sales, and Ford intends to use increased domestic production as a way to increase its presence in the market. All Lincoln vehicles excluding the Navigator, which is exclusively produced in Louisville, are built in China for the local market.

“It’s a huge, huge opportunity for Lincoln because we see China as Ground Zero for Lincoln given the size of the market and how well the brand has been received,” said now-retired Ford CFO Bob Shanks in May during a Goldman Sachs conference.

