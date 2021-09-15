No Comments

Ford Name Mike Amend, Doug Field to Executive Roles

Mike Amend (left) and Doug Field joined Ford in key roles in September

Photo: Ford

Ford Motor Company has made a pair of major amendments (heh) to its executive team this month. Mike Amend has taken over as Ford’s new chief digital and information officer and Doug Field is now the automaker’s chief advanced technology and embedded systems officer.

Mike Amend to head Ford’s Technology and Software Platform team

Photo: Ford

Amend officially joined Ford on Monday as the head of the automaker’s Technology and Software Platform unit. In the role, Amend will be over the Enterprise Information Technology, Global Data Insight and Analytics, and Ford Business Solutions teams.

Prior to accepting the position with Ford, Amend was the president of online operations for Lowe’s. He had been the head of online for the hardware store chain for the last three years. Prior to that, he also helped grow online business for The Home Depot and JCPenney and served as chief technology officer for Dell.

“Mike adds dimension to our team as we use technology and software to transform our company and transportation from the inside-out,” said Farley. “Ford has always been an innovator in vehicles; now we’re taking our digital capabilities to new levels to further differentiate ourselves with customers and from competitors.”

Doug Field departs from Apple to join Ford

Photo: Ford

Also coming onboard at Ford is Doug Field, who formerly served as the senior vice president of Engineering for Tesla. Before accepting the position of chief advanced technology and embedded systems officer, Field was the VP of Special Projects for Apple.

“His talent and commitment to innovation that improves customers’ lives will be invaluable as we build out our Ford+ plan to deliver awesome products, always-on customer relationships, and ever-improving user experiences,” Farley said of Field.

Field will head up Ford’s Embedded Software and Hardware division. This puts him over units including Vehicle Controls, Architecture & Platform, and Driver Assistance Technology.

The appointment is a sort of homecoming for Field, who got his start with Ford in 1987 as a development engineer. He says that he’s always felt a strong connection to Ford and that his goal is to help prepare the automaker “for the next hundred years.”