See the Mustang Mach-E 1400 in Action This Weekend

Vaughn Gittin Jr. (left) and Joey Logano (right) with the Mustang Mach-E 1400

Photo: Ford

Hey, you got any plans this weekend? Probably not, right? What with the whole endless hell of our reality thing and all that going on. But if you’ve got nothing to do and nowhere to go, now you can lock down plans to watch the NASCAR Cup Series races at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday and Sunday. Not only will you get to watch some cars going fast and making left turns, but you’ll also get to see the Mustang Mach-E 1400 doing its thing in a new short film.

Debuting just last month, the Mustang Mach-E 1400 is a preposterously powerful prototype that uses seven electric motors to make 1,400 horsepower. The Mach-E 1400 is a collaboration between Ford and RTR Vehicles, whose founder Vaughn Gittin Jr. co-stars in the showcase film alongside NASCAR Cup Series Champ Joey Logano.

“It was so cool to get a chance to drive the Mustang Mach-E 1400,” Logano said. “With all-wheel drive, it just launches at the start and you have so much power it’s crazy. The Ford Performance guys with Vaughn and his team have built something special.”

Logano and Gittin made the film at Ford’s Romeo Proving Grounds in Michigan. You can bet there’s going to be a lot of tire smoke, a lot of tire marks burn into the asphalt, and probably some heavy guitar riffs. But you’ll have to wait until the weekend — oh, just a blessed few short hours away — to find out. If you want to prime yourself, you can check out the video below, which features Gittin and Logano as well as Ken Block, Chelsea DeNofa, and Hallie Deegan.

This weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series races air on NBC. The FireKeepers Casino 400 starts at 4 p.m. EDT on Saturday, and the Consumers Energy 400 airs Sunday at 4:30 p.m. Tune in and check ‘em out. You probably don’t have anything else going on anyway. Because, you know.

