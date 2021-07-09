No Comments

Mustang Mach-E Wins Car and Driver’s 2021 EV of the Year

All hail the Car and Driver 2021 EV of the Year: the Mustang Mach-E

Photo: Ford

Ford ain’t a stranger to firsts, and its all-new Mustang Mach-E has bagged yet another for the Blue Oval. The experts at Car and Driver named the Mustang Mach-E its choice for 2021 EV of the Year, making it the first to win what’s sure to become a hotly contested award.

Even in its inaugural year, the field for Car and Driver’s 2021 Electric Vehicle of the Year was thick. The Mustang Mach-E was one of 11 vehicles contending for the title, and all EVs were certainly put to the test over a three-week testing period. That included a 1,000-mile road trip that passed through waypoints like Cincinnati, Ohio, and Morgantown, West Virginia.

With all factors taken into account, the Ford Mustang Mach-E ranked numero uno, toppling a trio of Teslas, the Porsche Taycan, and the Volkswagen ID.4 among others. C&D’s print director Eric Tingwall didn’t mince words explaining why Ford took the top spot: “If an automaker wanted to convert people from EV skeptics to EV evangelists, it’s hard to imagine a better vehicle for the job than the Ford Mustang Mach-E.”

Mustang Mach-E praised for fun driving feel

The Mustang Mach-E is the cover story of Car and Driver‘s July/August issue

Photo: Ford/Car and Driver

Car and Driver editor-in-chief Sharon Carty echoed those sentiments, saying that the Mustang Mach-E hits a sweet spot in terms of offering up what drivers love. One such key factor that pushed the Mustang Mach-E over the field: fun. Tingwall says that the Mustang Mach-E shows that you can still get your kicks in an EV the same as you would in a car with a traditional engine, and demonstrating that fact proved key in the decision to name it 2021 EV of the Year.

The title of Car and Driver 2021 EV of the Year only adds to an already robust list of accolades for the Ford Mustang Mach-E. Among the trophies the Mustang Mach-E has done already snatched: North American Utility Vehicle of the Year, Green Vehicle of the Year, and Car and Driver’s Editor’s Choice Award.

And things are only looking up for the Mustang Mach-E with the impending launch of the GT and GT Performance Edition. The latter is a monster capable of sprinting from 0-60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. That oughta help convince a few more folks to go green, ya know?

