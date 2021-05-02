No Comments

Mustang Mach-E First Edition Comes with Cool Sculpture

If you ordered a Mustang Mach-E First Edition, you got a cool 3D-printed pony sculpture like this one

Photo: Ford

If you’re one of the lucky ducks who scored a Ford Mustang Mach-E First Edition, you’re getting a little extra something-something. These ultra-limited ponies also come with an additional ultra-limited pony: a 3D printed wireframe sculpture of the iconic pony emblem.

The Mustang Mach-E statue comes in one of three colors: Rapid Red Metallic, Grabber Blue Metallic, or Carbonized Gray. Each sculpture’s color corresponds with the color of the vehicle ordered by the customer. How fancy!

This pint-sized pony trophy comes affixed to a black base with a message from the Ford Mustang Mach-E Launch Team: “Thank you for your support.” It also features the VIN of the owner’s vehicle.

Photos: Mustang Mach-E First Edition comes with pony sculpture

Every sculpture comes in a snazzy box

Photo: Ford

Behold the pony, safe and snug in foam

Photo: Ford

The contents of the exclusive owner’s kit that comes with the First Edition

Photo: Ford

You’re not alone if you think this little piece of art looks familiar. It’s modeled after the large-scale sculpture that you saw on-stage when the Mustang Mach-E made its 2019 world premiere in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, the pony emblem sculpture is not accompanied by a 3D-printed statue of presenter Idris Elba.

Ford says that this marks the first (but perhaps not the last) time that it has used 3D printing to give customers a gift. Harold Sears, technical leader for additive manufacturing, said that the inclusion of the special token of Ford’s appreciation “highlights a special connection with the customer.” He also notes that it shows another case-use for 3D printing technology, which Ford has begun using more frequently and creatively for vehicle components.

If you see this cool 3D-printed pony sculpture and think, hoo-boy, I need to grab a Mustang Mach-E First Edition, bad news. The Mustang Mach-E First Edition is long sold out with all examples claimed not long after its late 2019 review. But fear not! While you might not get a neato statute, you can still hook yourself up with a Mustang Mach-E, including the high-powered Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition, both of which opened up for preorders last month.

As for getting your hands on one of these Mustang Mach-E First Edition-exclusive sculptures? Welp, there’s always eBay.

