Ford November Sales Include First Bronco Sports

Ford dealers delivered the first 22 Bronco Sports in November

Photo: Ford

It begins! Ford delivered the first 22 examples of the hotly anticipated Bronco Sport last month, kicking off the return of the Bronco brand. This was one of the major highlights for Ford in November, a month marked by industry declines in sales.

Ford Motor Company sales were down 20.9 percent in November at 149,931 vehicles delivered; brand sales fell 20.8 percent at 141,544 vehicles. The automaker chalks up a big part of the downturn to lower inventories caused by the COVID-19 production stoppage and dwindling car sales. Outside of the Ford Mustang and Fusion, Ford sold just 55 cars in November.

Ford says that if you account for the discontinuation of the Fusion and Fiesta and for its transition to the next-generation F-150, sales were down a more reasonable 7.4 percent. Industry-wide, sales declined 15 percent in November as coronavirus cases surged nationwide.

Super Duty, Explorer make gains

Ford Super Duty sales increased 7.5 percent in November

Photo: Ford

The move away from cars puts even more emphasis on Ford trucks, utilities, and commercial vehicles. In November, F-Series sales fell 27.2 percent year-over-year with 52,698 trucks delivered. Ford attributes this to the production stoppage that took place from March to May.

Despite the overall decline in F-Series sales, Super Duty saw its sales increase by 7.5 percent. Ford should turn this around in December with the first examples of the 2021 F-150 arriving at dealerships. With 195,000 more pickups sold than the nearest competitor through November, F-Series will finish 2020 as America’s bestselling truck for the 44th straight year.

Two of the only vehicles in the Ford lineup to post a gain in November were the Explorer and Transit. The former saw sales totaling 18,848 vehicles, up 21.9 percent year-over-year. Sales of the latter were up 13.9 percent at 9,917 vehicles, leading to a 5.2 percent increase in Ford van sales.

The Explorer is one of just two vehicles that will finish 2020 with an increase in sales, currently sitting at 200,136 versus 168,868 SUVs sold through November 2019. The other is the Ranger, up 21.6 percent year-to-date at 91,612 trucks delivered.

Through November, Ford Motor Company sales are down 17.2 percent at 1,742,391 vehicles.

