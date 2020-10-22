No Comments

Ford of Europe Hits Record SUV Share in Q3 2020

The new Ford Puma was a runaway sales hit in Q3 2020

Photo: Ford

Ford Motor Company of Europe achieved a new record in the third quarter amid its recovery from COVID-19. Ford SUVs grew one third from 2019 at 92,685 vehicles sold across its traditional European 20 markets, giving the automaker a new record for SUV market share. A strong Q3 2020 for commercial vehicles also positions Ford as the continent’s leader in CV sales once again.

In total, Ford sold 299,632 vehicles across its Euro 20 in Q3 2020, down 4.2 percent from 2019. However, with 7.6 percent market share, Ford gained 0.1 percentage points year-over-year. Leading the way for the Blue Oval were CV sales, up 3.8 percent at 94,565 vehicles delivered. A gain of 0.5 percentage points for 15.1 percent market share puts Ford firmly in the No. 1 position in Europe for commercial vehicles.

Contributing to Ford’s CV growth were the Transit, Transit Custom, and Tourneo Custom, which combined for sales of 64,651 units. Not only was this up 10.3 percent from Q3 2019, but it was also the highest total Ford has seen for these key CVs since 1993.

New Puma, electrified vehicles drive business

Ford revealed its high-performance Puma ST in September

Photo: Ford

Ford’s new Puma, which now adds a high-powered ST performance variant to the lineup, was a big player for the automaker in the third quarter. With sales totaling 42,362 units, the Puma accounted for almost half of all Ford SUV sales in Q3 2020. Perhaps more impressively, nearly three-quarters of all Puma sales come from models with mild hybrid engine technology.

“The new Puma is exceeding our sales expectations, with a remarkable 74 percent of customers choosing the super-efficient and powerful EcoBoost Hybrid engine,” said Ford Motor Company of Europe Vice President of Marketing, Sales, & Service Roelant de Waard.

Another electrified Ford SUV that performed well in Q3 2020 was the new Explorer PHEV, which saw deliveries totaling 1,000 units.

Britain is Ford’s top market in 2020

Both in the third quarter and through September, Britain remains Ford’s biggest market in Europe. Between July and September, Ford sold 90,313 vehicles in the United Kingdom, up just slightly from Q3 2019, and commanded a 13.1 percent market share. To date, Ford has sold 186,599 vehicles in the U.K. and holds a 12.8 percent share.

Ford’s other major markets for volume, both in Q3 and to date, are Germany, Italy, France, and Spain. In terms of volume in the third quarter and to date, Hungary, Ireland, and Denmark rank second, third, and fourth, respectively.

Through three quarters, Ford has sold 709,548 vehicles in its traditional European 20 markets, down 30.4 percent from 2019. The industry as a whole is down 28.7 percent year-to-date.

